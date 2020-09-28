Delhi: Life should not be long but big. It is not just a simple statement but a whole life philosophy. Whoever adopted this philosophy became immortal forever. Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was one such person. Bhagat Singh was born on 28 September 1907, and on 23 March 1931, this son of Mother India swung on the noose for the nation. Bhagat Singh, who shook the British rule with his indomitable courage, had patriotism and revolution. He used to say, “Every single particle of ash is moving with my heat. I am a maniac who is free even in prison.”

Patriotism used to run in the veins of the whole family

Bhagat Singh was born into a Sikh family in Pakistan. When Bhagat Singh was born, father Kishan Singh was in jail. His uncle Ajit Singh was also taking on the British government. The English government had registered 22 cases against Ajit Singh. After which he had to go to Iran. Where he founded the Azad Hind Fauj and kept the flame of revolution alive.

Grandparents named Bhagat Singh

Born from the womb of Sardar Kishan Singh and Vidyavati, Bhagat Singh’s grandfather Arjun Singh and grandmother Jayakore named him Bhagat Singh, calling him a fortune. Child Bhagat was considered to be a child with luck because shortly after he was born, his father Sardar Kishan Singh, who was in Lahore jail as a freedom fighter, was released and on the third day of birth both the uncles were out on bail. get left.

Jallianwala Bagh scandal affected

On 13 April 1919, on the day of Baisakhi, the countrymen met in Jallianwala Bagh to protest against the Rowlatt Act. The British government did not like this and due to the cruel and oppressive orders of General Dyer, the English soldiers fired unarmed bullets at unarmed people. This atrocity further ignited the fire of revolution across the country.

This mass murder had a profound effect on 12-year-old Bhagat Singh. He vowed the blood-stained earth of Jallianwala Bagh that he would blow the trumpet of independence against the British government. He left Lahore National College and founded the ‘Naujawan Bharat Sabha’.

Family members put pressure on marriage to leave the house

There was a time when family members started pressuring Bhagat Singh for marriage, but for him, freedom was his bride. Troubled by the pressure of the family, he also left the house. Leaving home, he said, “I have dedicated my life for a bigger cause, that is, freedom-e-Hind”

Therefore, there is no place for comfort and worldly desires in my life. ”When he was later assured of not being pressured for marriage, he returned home.

Bomb thrown at Central Assembly of ‘Sanders-Slaughter’, Delhi

Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai was demonstrating peacefully against the oppressive policies of the British government. That’s when Superintendent of Police Scott and his comrades used sticks on the protesters. In this, Lala Lajpat Rai was badly injured and finally died on 17 November. After the death of Lala Lajpat Rai, this freedom scholar first carried out ‘Saunders-slaughter’ in Lahore and then bombed in the Central Assembly of Delhi with Chandrashekhar Azad and other party members, raising the open rebellion against the British Empire. Granted

Shaheed Bhagat Singh also took help of Veer Savarkar’s Kranti Dal Abhinav Bharat for all these works and learned the tricks of making bombs from this team. The brave freedom fighter, along with his two other colleagues Sukhdev and Rajguru, carried out the Kakori incident, which aroused the name of Bhagat Singh in the hearts of the British.

Bhagat Singh arrested

After the incident of throwing bombs on the Central Assembly, the British government started to hold the freedom fighters. Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt were arrested. Both were tried in the Central Assembly for throwing a bomb. Sukhdev and Rajguru were also arrested. On 7 October 1930, it was ruled that Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru be hanged, while Batukeshwar Dutt was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Bhagat Singh’s last time in water was spent like this

Bhagat Singh was fond of reading the book. At the last moment, he had asked for a book called ‘Revolutionary Lenin’. His lawyer Prannath Mehta went to meet him. Bhagat Singh asked about the book. Mehta gave the book and Bhagat Singh immediately started reading it. After this, Mehta asked that you would like to give a message to the country. Bhagat Singh said, “The only two messages are imperialism Murdabad and” Inquilab Zidabad. “

After a while, Rajguru and Sukhdev, including Bhagat Singh, were brought out of the prison cell to be hanged. The freedom fighters bowed down to Mother Bharati and swung to the trap singing the songs of independence.

