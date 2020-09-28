Bhagat Singh Birthday: ‘Will not come out of the heart, but will also result in homeland; my soil will also bring fragrance-e-Wafa’Today, while humming this lion of Lal Chand Phalak, it is a day to remember one such person of Aazadi, for whom he was his bride. Today is the day to remember the paralytic who hanged laughing for the freedom of Zameen-e-Hind, whose pen was so familiar with the feelings that Kalam wrote Inquilab when he wanted to write love too. Today is the day to remember Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh is the same true son of Mother India, who did his blood in the name of the country, so today we get a chance to celebrate freedom every year.

Today is Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s birthday. He was born on 28 September 1907 in Banga (now Pakistan) of Lailpur district. Bhagat Singh, born in slave India, saw the dream of liberating the country from the British rule in his childhood. Struggled for it from a young age and then shook the foundation of the British rule established in the country and kissed the noose hanging. He was martyred but left behind that ideology of revolution and fearlessness which continues to influence the youth till date. Even today, the words of Bhagat Singh remain as a symbol for the youth of the country.

However, this debate also continues simultaneously that Bhagat Singh, who gave his life for the country at the age of just 23, does not get a place in the first line like other independent fighters. The complaint is particularly about Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. It is said that there should be two freedom fighters in the history who could not get the proper place. One name is of Bhagat Singh and the other is of Subhash Chandra Bose. It is also said that Subhash Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh were of the same ideology, while Gandhi and Nehru differed slightly from them. Mahatma Gandhi was strongly against violence. In today’s era, when many charges are leveled against Nehru and Gandhi, one of them is that if Nehru and Gandhi wanted, Bhagat Singh Rajguru and Sukhdev could be saved from hanging. At the same time, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is also accused that by his cleverness he has made a place for himself in the pages of history which Bhagat Singh and Subhash Chandra Bose should have found.

In such a situation, when Nehru and Gandhi are being put in the dock for everything today, it is important to know what kind of thoughts Bhagat Singh himself had about Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, we will also try to find the answer to the question whether Mahatma Gandhi really did not try to save Bhagat Singh from hanging, as is alleged many times?

Didn’t Mahatma Gandhi try to save Bhagat Singh from hanging …?

The path of Gandhi and Bhagat Singh was completely different with respect to complete Swaraj. Gandhi considered non-violence the biggest weapon and he said that “Eye for eye will blind the whole world”, While Bhagat Singh clearly believed that a blast is needed to awaken the deaf. The path of one was focused only on the transfer of political power while the other’s vision was to transform independent India into a socialist and an egalitarian society.

By the time Bhagat Singh was hanged in 1931, his stature had become more than all the leaders of India. In Punjab, people liked Bhagat Singh more than Mahatma Gandhi. This is the reason why Gandhiji faced heavy opposition after Bhagat Singh was hanged.

Three days after the hanging of Bhagat Singh, the Karachi session of the Congress took place. At that time there was an atmosphere of anger against Gandhi for not opposing the hanging of Bhagat Singh across the country. When Gandhi arrived to attend the session, slogans were raised against the angry youth by showing black flags. He was shown a placard with “Down with Gandhi” written on it. This was the time when Bhagat Singh became a symbol of youth.

Now the question is whether Gandhiji did not try to save Bhagat Singh. The answer is absolutely done. Gandhi and Bhagat Singh may have had a different path to get independence and there were differences between them, but by the end of the phase, Gandhi had become very sympathetic towards Bhagat Singh. When Bhagat Singh got the news of being hanged a day before the scheduled time, Gandhi went into silence for quite a while.

Mahatma Gandhi wrote a private letter on 23 March 1928 and appealed to ban the hanging of Bhagat Singh and his associates. Referring to My Life is My Message The name is in the book. He wrote to Viceroy Irwin in the letter, It is necessary to make a final appeal in the interest of peace. Though you have told me clearly that I do not expect any concession in the death sentence of Bhagat Singh and two other people, but Dr. Sapru met me yesterday and he told that you are considering a way out. ”

Gandhiji further wrote in the letter, “If there is a little thought on the verdict, then you are requested to withdraw the sentence or postpone it till consideration.” Gandhiji further wrote, “If I need to come, I will come.” Remember that mercy never fails.

This letter written by Gandhiji clearly shows that till the last time, he tried to reduce the punishment of Bhagat Singh and his associates and get them pardoned. In a tribute to Bhagat Singh, Gandhi wrote in Gujarati Navajivan on March 29, 1931 – “Veer Bhagat Singh and his two companions hanged. Many efforts were made to save her body, some hope was also tied, but she wasted. Bhagat Singh was not a priest of non-violence, but he also did not consider violence to be a religion. These heroes won the fear of death. For their bravery, they should bow to thousands. ”

What was Bhagat Singh’s view of Nehru

What did Bhagat Singh think about Jawaharlal Nehru and was he influenced by Subhash Chandra Bose. The answer to this question is found in a letter written by Bhagat Singh in 1928. In a letter called kirti ‘Different views of new leaders’ Bhagat Singh wrote an article titled In this article, he has compared the perspective of Bose and Nehru. While Bhagat Singh in his article considered Nehru as a leader with international vision, on the other hand, accepted Subhash Chandra Bose as an advocate of ancient culture. He wrote in his letter, “There is a difference of ground-sky in the views of these two gentlemen.” Bhagat Singh considered Subhash Chandra Bose a very emotional Bengali who was proud of his culture. To illustrate this, Bhagat Singh has mentioned Bose’s speech in his article.

Bhagat Singh has said where Bose used to say in his speech that India has a special message in the name of the world. He will give spiritual education to the world. Then there again he calls upon the people to return to the Vedas. You have said in your Poona speech regarding ‘nationalism’ that internationalists call nationalism a narrow-minded ideology, but this is a mistake. The idea of ​​Indian nationality is not like this. It is neither narrow, nor driven by personal selfishness nor oppressive, because its root or root is ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ ie true, welfare and beautiful.

At the same time, Bhagat Singh has written referring to Jawaharlal Nehru, “The views of Pandit Jawaharlal etc. are completely opposite from Bose.” Bhagat Singh said that Nehru says – “The country you go to, he understands that he has a special message for the world.” England becomes the contractor to teach culture to the world. I do not see anything special with my country. Subhash Babu is very sure about those things. ” “Every young man should revolt,” says Jawaharlal. Not only in the political field, but also in the social, economic and religious fields. I have no need of a person who will come and say that such and such thing is written in the Quran. Anything that is not proved right in the test of its understanding, no matter how well it is said in the Vedas and Quran, should not be accepted.

It is clear from Bhagat Singh’s article that while he describes Bose as a believer in the ancient era, Jawaharlal Nehru is seen as a leader who revolts from traditions, who also has an international understanding of his own. Bhagat Singh believed that Bose sees the root of everything in ancient India and believes that India’s past was great. Actually, Bhagat Singh here pays more attention to Nehru than Bose. He has written in the article that the youth of Punjab need the intellectual dose firmly and they can get it only from Nehru.

