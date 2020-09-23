The Talent Manager of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is under questioning. Jaya Saha is accused of having a drug link. His name has appeared in many drug chats. In the NCB interrogation, Jaya explained how his professional involvement with Sushant was.

Sushant did not sign the film for 6 crores

According to an India Today report, Jaya revealed in her statement that she had spoken to Sushant on June 5 about a film. Sushant loved the film but did not sign it due to the fee of Rs 6 crore. Jaya said that Sushant had asked for Rs 12 crore for it.

Jaya Saha notices Sushant’s strange behavior

According to the report, Jaya revealed that she had met Sushant in March 2020. At that time, he was not well. He told that Sushant suddenly started walking and entered the bedroom and immediately came back. Jaya Saha also told that Sushant had told her about the depression in December.

Jaya told, Sushant did not meet Disha Salian

Jaya also revealed that she worked with Disha Saliyan in 2018 and 2019. He said that Disha had never met Sushant while working in the company. Told that she worked only for Sushant’s film and endorsement.

Jaya Saha claims – Sushant got 6 films

Saha said that he had helped Sushant get six films including ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Kedarnath’, and ‘Chichhore’. Apart from these films, 21 brands were also signed between 2016 and 2019.