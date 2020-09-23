Sushant did not sign the film for 6 crores
According to an India Today report, Jaya revealed in her statement that she had spoken to Sushant on June 5 about a film. Sushant loved the film but did not sign it due to the fee of Rs 6 crore. Jaya said that Sushant had asked for Rs 12 crore for it.
Jaya Saha notices Sushant’s strange behavior
According to the report, Jaya revealed that she had met Sushant in March 2020. At that time, he was not well. He told that Sushant suddenly started walking and entered the bedroom and immediately came back. Jaya Saha also told that Sushant had told her about the depression in December.
Jaya told, Sushant did not meet Disha Salian
Jaya also revealed that she worked with Disha Saliyan in 2018 and 2019. He said that Disha had never met Sushant while working in the company. Told that she worked only for Sushant’s film and endorsement.
Jaya Saha claims – Sushant got 6 films
Saha said that he had helped Sushant get six films including ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Kedarnath’, and ‘Chichhore’. Apart from these films, 21 brands were also signed between 2016 and 2019.
