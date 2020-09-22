It has been more than three months since the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the Narcotics Control Bureau is investigating the drugs angle in this case. On Tuesday, Janta Saha, talent manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, was again called to the office by the NCB for questioning. Earlier, he was questioned by the NCB for about five hours on Monday. Jaya Saha has informed NCB about the last phone call with Sushant. He has also told that when he met in March, the late actor was not well.

According to India Today, Jaya Saha said during interrogation that she had talked to Sushant Singh Rajput on June 5 about a film project. Please tell that on the morning of June 14, Sushant was found dead at his house. Jaya told that she met Sushant in March 2020. At that time the late actor was not doing well. In the middle of the meeting, the late actor suddenly got up and started walking, went to the bedroom and then came back.

According to reports, Jaya Saha called Sushant on June 5 to offer the director Kumar Mangal’s film. Sushant was offered 6 crores for this film. Sushant also liked the plot of the film and said that he wanted to work in it. But he demanded Jaya Saha to double the fee (12 crores).

Please tell that Jaya Saha helped Sushant Singh Rajput during the film Drive, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, Chichhore and Dil Bechara. Not only in getting the film, Jaya Saha also got him 21 endorsements.