The Narcotics Control Bureau investigation investigating the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case has led to many shocking revelations in the interrogation of Jaya Saha. So far, in the interrogation, Jaya Saha has confessed that she had bought CBD Oil for Shraddha Kapoor. Jaya has also taken many more names in the interrogation. Earlier, in the interrogation of Jaya, the names of many celebrities such as Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Deepika Padukone were revealed.

Jaya bought CBD oil for many people

In the interrogation on Tuesday, the NCB questioned Jaya Saha about their WhatsApp chat. In this inquiry, Jaya Saha has admitted that she had placed an online order of CBD Oil for Sushant Singh Rajput, Riya Chakraborty, Producer Madhu Mantena and herself besides Shraddha Kapoor. Jaya also said that he had not approached any drug peddlers for this.

Let me tell you that Jaya Saha’s chat with Riya Chakraborty was revealed in which she was openly talking about drugs. Jaya was then called by the NCB for questioning. Jaya Saha is an employee of talent management company Kwan who looks after many big stars including Sushant. On Tuesday, Kwan’s CEO Dhruv was also called for questioning. Producer Madhu Mantena also has a large stake in Kwan.

Madhu Montena will be interrogated with Jaya on Wednesday

Jaya Saha will also be questioned by the NCB team on Wednesday. Along with this, NCB has also sent summons to Madhu Mantena for questioning. Producer Madhu Mantena and Jaya of films like ‘Queen’ and ‘Super 30’ can also be questioned face to face. However, Mumbai is raining heavily and it is possible that both are delayed in reaching the NCB office.

Rhea Chakraborty stuck badly in these 55 questions of NCB

Summons can be sent to Sara, Shraddha, Rakulpreet and Deepika

NCB is now preparing to send summons to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday after several big names surfaced in the drug racket case in the last two days. Along with this, summons are also to be sent to Deepika Padukone and Rakul Preet Singh. Sara, Shraddha and Rakul Preet Singh had a party with Sushant and Riya at the Lonavala farmhouse. There has also been talk of consumption of cannabis and other drugs in this party.