After Jaya Bachchan’s speech on drugs in Parliament, she is constantly targeted. Jaya Prada had earlier said that she is doing politics on the drug case. Now he has surrounded the Bachchan family with Amar Singh. Jaya regretted that after the demise of Amar Singh, the Bachchan family took the formality by writing 2 lines on social media.

Question raised over time for Amar Singh

Jaya Prada said during a conversation with Aaj Tak that Amar Singh has a deep relationship with the Bachchan family. It is not right for them to leave just 2 lines. He said that Bachchan family did not have time for Amar Singh? Jaya has also questioned the lack of support from the Bachchan family while treating Prada Amar Singh.

Jaya Bachchan gave a statement on the drug case

Recently, Jaya Bachchan had said that it is not right to target the entire industry in the drug case. Some people are doing this. They are making holes in the plate they eat. On this Jaya Prada said, “Jaiji should raise his voice that I will handle the youth.” The world is ready to listen to what the Bachchan family says. Jaya Prada said that I think she is doing politics about the drug case.

Jaya Prada expressed concern over drug smuggling

Jaya Prada had said at the time that after the death of Sushant, the case of use of drugs in the industry has come to the fore, it is sad, because drugs are being smuggled from Punjab to Nepal and the younger generation of the country is being ruined by it. is. Whether drugs are being used in the film industry or in any section of society, it is very important to stop them.