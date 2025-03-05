Jay-Z has passed to counterattack And he has filed a lawsuit against lawyer Tony Buzbee, David Fortney and his Client Jane Doe after the complaint, subsequently dismissed, for alleged sexual assault in a document in which he argues that there was Malicious processingprocedural abuse and civil conspiracy, according to the magazine ‘People’. He also proposed a fourth cause of action, for defamationagainst Jane Doe, with the purpose of achieving a Damage restitution.

Beyoncé’s husband said in the new demand that the initial accusations of rape against him were deliberately “False” and “malicious” And he added that the demand for sexual aggression was «strategically and tactically calculated and it was time to inflict him maximum pain and suffering».

The original demand, which was presented on October 20, 2024, said that Jay-Z and Sean ‘Diddy’ combs allegedly violated A 13 -year -old girl at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards of 2000. The demand was voluntarily dismissed on February 14.

With the purpose of extortion

In his contrademanda, Jay-Z alleges that Joan Doe’s original request was based on false information with the purpose of “extorting” the rapper “through a threatening ‘private demand letter”, and added that among all of them they made “a desperate attempt to press” the husband of Beyoncé “to accept an extortion payment».









Jay-Z’s writing added that Jane Doe “voluntarily admitted” the representative of the musician that he “did not attack her” and that Buzbee «pressed her to move forward with the false story of the aggression to obtain a maximum payment ». He also declared that Jay-Z presents this lawsuit “to hold Doe responsible for its intentional defamation and its malicious processing of deliberately false accusations.” «After talking to Jane Doe today, it seems that the quotes attributed to him in the demand They are completely invented Or they talked to someone who is not Jane Doe, ”he adds.

Mental anguish and trauma

The statement added that Buzbee intentionally filed the complaint on the eve of the film’s premiere ‘MUFASA: The lion king‘, of his daughter Blue Ivy, «to put myself in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to Negative Avoiditular». Beyoncé and Jay-Z ended up attending the event.

In addition, Jay-Z alleges that he lost 20 million dollars in contracts due to false accusations in Buzbee’s demand and that he has been going through a deep «mental anguish»Since the case began.

The same day that the lawsuit was dismissed, Jay-Z issued a statement in Roc Nation’s x account by qualifying this judicial event as “a victory” and said that these accusations caused a “trauma»To his wife and three children.