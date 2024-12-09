Musician and producer Jay-Z was accused in a lawsuit filed Sunday of raping a 13-year-old girl with hip-hop star Sean Combs, known as Diddy, in 2000, according to court documents, claims Jay -Z has denied.

An updated lawsuit in a civil case against Combs alleges that Jay-Z, whose name is Shawn Carter, and Combs raped the girl at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty in September 2000.

«Another famous person watched while Combs and Carter took turns attacking the minor. Many other people were present at the party, but they did nothing to prevent the attack,” the complaint reads.

«Carter has been with Combs in many of the cases described. “Both attackers must face justice.”









Jay-Z had originally been identified in the lawsuit as “Celebrity A,” the lawsuit update says, accusing Carter of filing a “frivolous” countersuit.

The complainant is not identified in the lawsuit.

Jay-Z counterattacked the lawyer handling the case, accusing him of being a “deplorable human being.”

“My attorney received an attempted blackmail, called a demand letter, from a ‘lawyer’ named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was that the nature of these accusations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! “It made me want to expose him for the fraud that he is,” read a statement posted on X by Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation.

“These allegations are so egregious in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whoever commits such a crime against a minor should be arrested, don’t you agree? These alleged victims would deserve true justice if that were the case,” he adds.

Carter, 55, is a billionaire record producer and businessman who started out as a rapper and is now married to superstar Beyonce.

Buzbee, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit against Jay-Z, told AFP that “the brief speaks for itself. “This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court.”

Rapper Combs has been separately charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy.

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs, also 55, sexually abused women and forced them to participate in drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and his criminal trial is scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

Combs has also faced a massive wave of lawsuits from attorneys, including Buzbee, who claimed in October that more than 100 alleged victims planned to take legal action against him.