That Jay Leno was a great admirer of Italian supercars there were not many doubts but now yet another confirmation has arrived. The American comedian and actor who has his own appointment on YouTube dedicated to cars and tests with the most prestigious cars, has recently dedicated himself to Maserati MC20enhancing the characteristics of the new super sports car of the Trident and underlining how the Modenese car manufacturer has given life to a model that is linked to the tradition of the brand.

In the episode of Jay Leno’s Garage it is highlighted above all the power of the MC20, with the familiar face of US television who wanted to focus on the Tremec gearbox but also on the clean interior design, particularly appreciated by Leno. The driver was able to drive Maserati’s supercar both alone and alongside Bill Peffer, CEO of Maserati Americas. The head of the local division of the Trident told the American comedian and collector how the stylistic language of this car will also be applied to all future models, starting with the Maserati Grecale passing through the GranTurismo and all the innovations that the Italian brand has in Serbian for the next few years. Great expectations for the Folgore version of MC20 which will be available in both hardtop and convertible versions.

Maserati MC20 represented a very important turning point for the Italian brand, symbol of the restart of the Modena car manufacturer. Heart of the new supercar is Neptune, the engine that is the result of advanced technologies from the world of motorsport that allows the Trident to go back to building an engine in-house after more than twenty years. Nettuno is a V6 capable of unleashing a total power of 630 HP and a maximum torque of 730 Nm, for acceleration from 0-100 km / h in less than 2.9 seconds and a maximum speed of over 325 km / h . This unit will allow Maserati MC20 to have a record weight / power ratio in its segment, with a mass of only 1,500 kilograms.