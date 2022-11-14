Moments of fear for Jay Leno, host, comedian and motor enthusiast. The American presenter was in fact the victim of an accident while he was inside his garage, suffering some burns to the face. At the moment the extent of the injuries sustained is not known but Leno himself wanted to reassure his fans by releasing a statement to Variety in which he claimed he was fine and needed a couple of weeks of recovery to return to television.

The American online newspaper TMZ was the first to report the news of the accident, which allegedly received the details from a person very close to Jay Leno. According to the reconstruction of the US magazine, the TV presenter was in his garage near some cars when a car caught fire for still unexplained causes. There are those who speak of a petrol leak but at the moment there are no official confirmations on the dynamics. The flames would have licked the face of the presenter without however causing damage to the eyes and ears. The accident occurred on Sunday afternoon, with Leno being rushed to the facility of the Grsossman Burn Center, a center specializing in severe burns, where he should still be hospitalized. The American comedian has canceled all engagements for the week.

Leno has been farming for some time the passion for cars, with a format on his YouTube channel in which he often talks about supercars and appears driving dream cars, conversing with personalities from the automotive world. He often personally took care of the restoration of some cars and the incident could have occurred just as he was getting his hands on one of the vehicles inside the garage. At first Leno had communicated a serious medical emergency, canceling a press conference scheduled for Sunday afternoon but then the news of the accident leaked. A few months ago the American conductor had also risen to the headlines in Italy, when he had tried to explain why he will never buy a Ferrari in his life. Good luck Jay, we hope you recover soon.