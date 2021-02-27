Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The horse was crowned a “merchant” of His Highness the President of the State, the champion of the fourth round, within the activities of the Sharjah Ruler’s Cup for Horses, which was held on Saturday at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club, which consisted of 6 runs under the auspices of Longines.

He sacked the champion “dealer” coach Eric Limartnell, and led him to victory, the knight Fabrice Veron, who scored a double in the ceremony.

And deservedly and deservedly, the horse “jawwal” for Al Wathba racing was flown by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, under the supervision of Majid Al-Jahuri, and Jim Crowley’s leadership of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah’s Cup for Local Production Horses.

The main race was held in the fifth half for a distance of 1,700 meters, and its prizes were valued at 250,000 dirhams.

And the fast horse “Shawwal” achieved the double of the horses of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, under the supervision of Majid Al-Jahhouri, and the Omani knight champion Abdulaziz Al-Balushi led in the first half for a distance of 1200 meters.

And “Makadir” for His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, scored a decisive victory over his rivals in the sixth and final round of purebred horses for a distance of 2000 meters.

The Persians ‘Anna Bella’ awarded to Liwa Stables, the Sudanese coach, Abdul Khair Adam, their first victory in the country, when they brilliantly outperformed their rivals in the second half by a distance of 1200 meters.

The horse “Tayer”, for Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah, brilliantly snatched the title of the third game for a distance of 1,200 meters.

The race and the crowning of the winners were Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Club, Issa Hilal, Secretary General of the Sharjah Sports Council, Sultan Al Yahya, Director General of the Club, and Patrick Aoun, Regional Director of Longine.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on winning the Cup of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, praising the strength of racing for local production horses, which were successful by all standards.