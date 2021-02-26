Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Sharjah Longines Racecourse is organizing its sixth and penultimate race ceremony for this season. The ceremony, which includes 6 rounds, will be decorated with the Cup race of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for Arabian Horses “Prestige” in the fifth half, which is the largest of the season’s championships in the track, and was dedicated to local production horses for a distance of 1700 meters, with the participation 13 horses compete for a prize of 250,000 dirhams.

The horse «Jawwal» aspires to achieve an unprecedented achievement by adding the Sharjah Ruler’s Cup to its tally with the Cup of His Highness the Crown Prince of Sharjah and the Cup of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, but he may face strong competitors such as «Dhafra», the runner-up in the race of His Highness the Crown Prince, and « AF Socrates, in addition to the landed duo “ES Thuban” and “ES Musa”.

The evening will kick off with a 1,200-meter run for beginners, with the participation of 14 horses, including “A Frivolous” and “ES Ghazi”, as well as a “masked”.

He leads the competition in the second half for a distance of 1200 meters (par) with the participation of 13 horses. The horse “AF Samoud” is competing with the winner in the last participation in Abu Dhabi at the same distance, and there is “Seven Skies” next to “Muhaimin” who is looking for his first victory.

“Raban” seeks to continue his strong start and achieve his second victory from the third participation, when he competes with the challenge of the third round of the concert for horses aged 4 years and over for a distance of 1200 meters, and is competing with “Thaer” and “Thabur”, both of whom have previously won the Sharjah Circuit.

The conflict is renewed between “AF classified” and “merchant”, who is distinguished by the fact that the weight is in favor of him in the fourth round, which is allocated for a distance of 1700 meters (par), with the participation of a strong group of horses, and among the defiant horses, “Agent Warsan”, who is the winner here at a longer distance Next to «AF Agwad».

The ceremony ends with the sixth round, which is the only one for purebred horses, with the participation of 16 horses, competing for a distance of 2000 meters (par), and the horse “quantities” appears, next to “Abyan” who won Jebel Ali in the last participation, and there is a “miniaturist”, and the danger may come from ” Lady Snaz ».