Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The Uruguayan player, Aldo Parra, the midfielder of Ittihad Kalba, continued his journey of brilliance in the current season of the U-21 Professional League, after he scored the equalizer for his team in front of the host, Shabab Al-Ahly, the “leader” 1-1 in the 18th round, which witnessed the victory of Al-Jazira, the “runner-up” in front of its guest, Sharjah. “Third” with a score of 5-2, while the tie was settled 1-1 in the Dibba and Al-Ain match, and Bani Yas returned by winning against Ajman 2-1, and Al-Bataeh decided his match against his host Khorfakkan with the same result, while Al-Wehda outperformed Al-Nasr, and Al-Dhafra beat its host Al-Wasl with a score of 3- 2.

Aldo Barra, the midfielder of the “Tigers”, nicknamed in his country as “the Jewel”, thanks to his goal against the “Al-Fursan” 1-1, raised his personal score to 10 goals in the ranking of the league’s top scorers, which is led by Niafa Hermann, the current Al Dhafra player who is loaned from Al Jazira. Kalba is penultimate in the league standings, with 15 points.

4 of the players residing in the 21 league top scorer rankings are equal with 10 goals for each player, and the list includes, in addition to Aldo Parra, the “Tigers” player, Carlos Zapata “Al Jazeera”, Emerson “Daba” and Luiz Guilherme “Al Wasl”.

Shabab Al-Ahly, who tied in their fourth match of the season against Ittihad Kalba “penultimate”, maintained the top of the standings with 43 points, while Al-Jazira “runner-up” narrowed the difference with the leader to 7 points by beating its “third” guest Sharjah 5-2. .

The match witnessed the return of Al-Watani Ahmed Al-Attas, the striker of “Abu Dhabi Pride”, to hug the net for the first time in the current season, after he scored two goals for his team in the 37th and 65th minutes, while the rest of the goals came from Richard O’Connor 46, Carlos Zapata 91, Hassan Al-Mohammed 96.

The positive 1-1 draw in the Dibba match and its guest Al-Ain kept the point difference, which separates the fourth “Al-Nawakhda” with 33 points from its fifth “Al-Zaeem” competitor. Muhammad Al-Suraidi opened the scoring for Dibba in the 19th minute, while Muhammad Awad Allah equalized for Al-Ain in the minute. 21.