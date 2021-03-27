The wife of His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, issued administrative decisions to reconfigure the boards of directors of health-supporting associations affiliated to the Health Education Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the emirate.

This decision comes to develop the performance of associations and enable them to achieve their strategic goals, increase support, and mobilize their efforts to promote health awareness and ensure that best practices are followed that ensure a safe and sustainable health for society, in a way that contributes to improving the health and preventive reality in the Emirate of Sharjah and the United Arab Emirates in general.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said: “The health of individuals and society remains our absolute priority for which we are always keen on the continuous development of the policies and programs of our community institutions, and through which we look forward to launching awareness initiatives with tangible results, which we reach with every individual in society, as renewal will continue with the multiplicity of creative minds. And to keep pace with life changes, we will work to consolidate the quality of life for the people of the Emirate of Sharjah who are citizens and residents on its land under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and we are confident of these national energies in their upcoming mission with our partners in the community march.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, Her Excellency Dr. Khawla Abdulrahman Al-Mulla, expressed her thanks and gratitude to the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah … appreciating her highness’s constant keenness to provide a better life that ensures the welfare, health and safety of society.

She emphasized that the decision to reconfigure the associations’ boards of directors reflects Her Highness’s forward-looking vision aimed at achieving sustainable health development, which is consistent with Sharjah’s directions that place health care at its top priority based on the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, by launching The programs and initiatives that aim to enhance the public health of community members and promote the institutions concerned and provide them with adequate support to carry out their role and work .. indicating that this decision is an advanced step towards meeting associations and achieving all the requirements of the Ministry of Community Development with the aim of publicizing them in order to fully fulfill their duty towards community service. This is based on the keenness of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah and its departments to translate the visions and decisions of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi into strategies, programs and initiatives with clear goals that touch the needs of society and rely on creativity and innovation to keep pace with her ambitions.

For her part, Director of Health Education Department, Iman Rashid Saif, indicated that the decision to reconfigure the boards of directors of associations is a qualitative addition to the efforts of the administration and an incentive to launch effective initiatives, all of which serve the human health and safety. Health culture and the improvement of health-related behavior for all members of society, citizens and residents of the Emirate of Sharjah.

She indicated that the administration and its associations managed over the past years and under the generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and with the efforts of her cadres, the energies of her volunteers, and the support of her partners, to improve health-related behaviors for all members of society through the provision of information and the provision of appropriate awareness examinations and consultations in order to contribute to achieving the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in To be a healthy city, friendly to children and adolescents, and a disease free environment.

The chairmen and members of the boards of directors of the societies raised their highest expressions of gratitude, appreciation and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, for her confidence in choosing them and assigning them with great honesty and responsibility … expressing their happiness with this high honor for them and pledging to do their best to enhance the level of public health between Community members and fulfill their roles to the fullest.

The decisions provide for the restructuring of the Board of Directors of the Diabetes Friends Association headed by Khawla Taher Al-Hajj, the Board of Directors of the Society of Joint Patients ‘Friends headed by Wahida Abdel Aziz, the Board of Directors of the Breastfeeding Friends Association headed by Eng. Khawla Abdulaziz Al-Noman, the Board of Directors of the Society of Kidney Patients’ Friends headed by Maryam bin Dakhin, and the Board of Directors of the Patients Friends Association Cancer headed by Sawsan Al Fahoum Jafar.

The administrative decisions set the term of membership in the councils to four years and start from their first meeting, and the councils continue to conduct their work at the end of their term until new boards of directors are formed and the members are named by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, and this decision shall take effect from the date of its issuance.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

