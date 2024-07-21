Sharjah (Union)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, confirmed that the women’s sports sector has witnessed a remarkable transformation in the methodology of developing female players and raising sports levels to advanced levels. This journey has become an integrated model for supporting women’s talents and qualifying them to achieve greater accomplishments with limitless ambitions.

Her Highness’s statement came in conjunction with the conclusion of the 2023-2024 season of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, which achieved an unprecedented achievement this season, with the number of medals it won reaching 533 medals, exceeding last season’s tally of “335 medals”, with an increase of 198 medals, and the achievements included 172 gold, 181 silver, and bronze.

Her Highness said: “The leadership of the Emirate of Sharjah never ceases its efforts to embrace the talents of Emirati women in sports. This is an approach that we have come to know with the continuous support and follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness always stands before the needs of women in this sector, as he is fully convinced of the importance of providing an incubator that not only meets their ambitions for continued achievement, but also builds an environment that preserves their privacy, in which they build their journey in a way that supports their sporting and social role as well. From this belief, we reap the fruits of the efforts that have come together and continue to work to invest enormous human energies, in order to enhance achievements in building a healthy lifestyle.”

Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, considered the club’s teams’ achievements at the end of the season to be an accomplishment that befits the size of the ambition and is in line with the support and aspirations of the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation.

She pointed out that the season was successful and exceptional, both in terms of the number of results and medals achieved, with an increase of 198 medals over last season, and in terms of the technical, administrative and logistical gains witnessed during the season.