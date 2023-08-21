Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Sharjah Foundation for Women’s Sports, confirmed that the achievements of Emirati women in the field of sports locally and globally came as a result of a combination of a number of factors that combined planning, organization and the provision of all success factors on the one hand, and the persistence of female players On the other hand, they emphasize excellence and their high commitment to training programs and coaches’ directives, noting that success is the result of vision, follow-up and determination.

Her Highness’s statement came on the occasion of the end of the 2022-2023 sports season of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, and in celebration of the players winning 335 various medals in various sports in competition tournaments inside and outside the country.

Her Highness added, “Women’s sports are witnessing a quantum leap in Sharjah. The job of sports institutions is to find the best way to spread sports in society, and to legislate regulations regulating and supporting club business in order to achieve optimal investment in our players. The Foundation has sought to launch a set of initiatives and projects supporting the realization of the vision of the Sharjah Club.” Women’s sports, as well as ensuring a precise distribution of budgets and their direction towards upgrading the integrated sports system that the club provides to the players.

And Her Highness continued: «During the stage of preparation for the sports season, the training courses and outdoor and indoor sports camps organized by the Sharjah Sports Club for Women, and the programs that focused on physical and moral preparation for competitions, played a major role in achieving the observed results, and this indicated that sports work is not limited to On championship seasons only, but rather it is an effort and perseverance throughout the year, which includes administrative work, plans, distribution of roles, selection of programs and coaches, and investment in everything available in order to build the capabilities of the players.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi added: “We witnessed a distinguished heroic season, from which our champions came out with 335 medals in various games, both individual and team, and what we have achieved now in terms of women’s sports is nothing but a station in a continuous march that requires us to put more effort and focus on the women’s sport sector.” We expect more support and care from our institutions, and we expect more encouragement from society, and we want to reach a stage where it is said that Arab sports women are the best in the world.

In terms of medal categories, the harvest of Sharjah Women’s Sports Club teams during this season distributed 166 gold, 89 silver and 80 bronze medals in 8 team and individual sports.

The medals were distributed to female athletics players with 210 medals, 32 medals in each of the sword and bow and arrow fencing games, 30 in archery, 21 in karate, 6 in basketball, in addition to two medals in each of the volleyball and table tennis games. And that is through the participation of the club’s collective and individual teams in 70 championships, including 51 local championships, and 19 international championships.

Among the notable achievements of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club during the 2022-2023 sports season, club player Fatima Al-Hosani won the bronze medal in athletics at the Arab Games in Algeria, and Amna Al-Awadi recorded the best number in the history of the bow and arrow game with the national team at the Youth World Cup in Ireland. . The player, Yasmine Tahlak, also succeeded in breaking the record in the 10-meter air rifle game during the Arab Championship in Egypt, and she deservedly ranked third.

The overall medal tally is a practical culmination of the institution’s approach to advancing the women’s sports sector, the club’s vision of working towards ascending the international podiums, and an actual confirmation from the sports teams of their willingness to take up the challenge and compete honestly in local and foreign championships throughout the season.