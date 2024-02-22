Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, inaugurated the Sharjah Olympic Sports Center for Women in the Al Falah area in Sharjah, affiliated with the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club, which was built in record time in accordance with the highest international standards to be a qualitative addition to support the progress of… Women athletes, moving them from the amateur stage to professional sports, and contributing to qualifying them to be a real addition that contributes to supporting the women’s sports career in the UAE.

Her Highness inspected the center’s facilities and the advanced logistical equipment it includes to serve the women’s sports system and bring it to the required level. The center includes a group of buildings, gyms, and open and closed playgrounds that were built to the highest specifications, including a special building for self-defense sports such as taekwondo, judo, and karate. And another for archery, and a building for individual sports, including halls for table tennis and another for fencing, and two outdoor and indoor stadiums for bow and arrow. It includes an Olympic athletics track, which is the first of its kind in terms of services at the state level, and a shooting range, next to an integrated administrative building, which includes a medical clinic equipped with the latest equipment. A large hall equipped with the latest equipment to develop sports performance, in addition to a rest area for the players.

Her Highness was accompanied on her tour of the center’s facilities by Hanan Al Mahmoud, Vice President of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation, and Dr. Abdul Aziz Al Noman, the Foundation’s sports advisor. Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi also met with the players of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club who recently participated in the seventh edition of the Arab Clubs Games for Women, which Sharjah hosted from February 2 to 12, as part of her positive support for them in order to continue their sports career successfully, as Her Highness praised With their enthusiasm and determination to struggle during the course competitions and achieve the best possible results.

In a speech by Her Highness during the opening, she said: “His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, is keen to provide generous support to develop the women’s sports system and enhance its role in this vital sector, so building this center and equipping its facilities with the latest devices and technologies was one of the initiatives.” Which translates His Highness’s vision of building a safe and stimulating environment for female players to hone their skills and develop their performance, and provides the necessary training and professional sports expertise to focus on their goals and achieve their ambitions without prejudice to their societal and family role.”

During her conversation with the players, Her Highness said: “We were keen to follow our players in all competitions of the Arab Women’s Club Games, and we witnessed distinguished participation in various individual and team sports, and we praise the honorable level of performance and commitment to sports ethics, which we attach great importance to in various circumstances. It educates oneself to follow regulations and laws, respect the opponent, and commit to fair play, and that is what makes sports fun for the player and the observer alike. Therefore, we recommend that you take lessons from your experience in the course to help you develop new plans, loftier goals, and greater ambitions. Let this be an incentive to exert effort, intensify training, adhere to it, and listen to the trainers’ instructions to help you in your upcoming participations inside and outside the country.”

For her part, Hanan Al-Mahmoud considered that the opening of the Olympic Center by the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is a signal for the start of actual activity there, and the reception of female athletes, to begin a promising phase that will be added to Sharjah’s record of supporting women’s sports careers and contributing to them reaching the podiums and representing the country in all official participations locally. Internationally and regionally, all the way to the Olympics.

She added that the center will witness the organization of many sporting events for female players from the club and outside it, and will serve the national teams in general. It will also witness the hosting of camps and preparations for sports teams from inside and outside the country.

She stressed: The center is designated for training, preparations, and equipment for teams only, and not for holding official tournaments and matches. She indicated that the center’s management is in the process of signing a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding with many sports bodies and educational institutions inside and outside the country to establish closed camps, especially for teams of the age groups, with the aim of equipping and qualifying female players. For all official qualifications, especially Olympic qualification, because the center includes the best capabilities in the region.

Memoranda of Understanding

The management of the Sharjah Women’s Sports Club seeks to sign a number of memorandums of understanding with a number of schools surrounding the center for the purpose of establishing training centers for them, so that female students can benefit from them during and after the school day, in addition to investing in the center’s stadiums and facilities to organize sporting events, which facilitates the task of our experts in attracting the best. Items to be included in club teams.