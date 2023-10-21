The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, directed the provision of relief aid in the amount of 30 million dirhams to the Palestinian brothers from the Big Heart Foundation – the global humanitarian organization concerned with helping refugees and needy people around the world, based in Sharjah, in view of the difficult humanitarian conditions that the people are going through. In Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip, which is witnessing an unprecedented humanitarian situation.

This support comes within the framework of the humanitarian role played by the United Arab Emirates and a commitment to its authentic approach in helping brothers and extending a helping hand to them in difficult circumstances, and an affirmation of the established endeavors of the “Big Heart Foundation” to help victims and those in need around the world.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi called on individuals and institutions in the UAE, both citizens and residents, to contribute to efforts to provide the urgent needs of the Palestinians, considering that “the difficult moments that the people there are going through cannot bear to wait, and that every assistance, whether small or large, will make a difference in the lives of the residents.” She praised the situation. Humanitarianism that the residents of the Emirates criticize at every opportunity.

Her Highness stressed that “providing support and assistance to our brothers in Palestine is a consistent and well-established approach in the United Arab Emirates and the Emirate of Sharjah throughout history, and that supporting and advocating for the Palestinian people on a humanitarian basis was the first driver of the establishment of the Big Heart Foundation through the campaign that was launched in the year 2009 under the title “Peace, Children.” .





Her Highness explained that Big Heart is committed to its position to always and without delay be with those in need, noting that the aid responds to the humanitarian situation of the families and brothers in Palestine who suffer from a complete absence of the most basic necessities of life, such as water, food, medicine and shelter.

The Big Heart Foundation receives donations and aid from generous people through the relief campaign to support the Palestinian brothers affected by the situation in Gaza at the following link: https://tbhf.ae/gaza/index-ar.php.