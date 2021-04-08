Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chair of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, called on academic and social institutions to adopt well-established scientific practices to educate families, children and youth about the rules of electronic security, and to inform them of how to deal with the challenges posed by the developments of the age.

Her Highness indicated that many studies, the most recent one issued by the Child Safety Department, indicate that there is a percentage of families who do not have sufficient knowledge to protect their children from the dangers of digital space, stressing that there are no acceptable negative ratios when it comes to the safety and safety of children and youth.

This came after the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, under the direction and support of Her Highness, issued the results of a survey aimed at measuring parents’ awareness about the safe use of the Internet and social networking sites by children in the city of Sharjah.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said: “The rapid development of digital communication tools carries many advantages and challenges, and it is not required to boycott these technologies in order to avoid their damages, because they are necessary for learning and developing perceptions and skills and seeing the experiences of societies, and this means more effort, follow-up and guidance. For our children without exception, and it means that we always think proactively, and adopt the prevention approach before treatment, and we are confident that this goal can be achieved through hard work and cooperation between all components of society, its institutions and groups. This is what our wise leadership urges us, and all parties agree on its importance. The state from the public and private sectors ».

Her Highness added: “We seek to establish a safe environment that embraces the innocence of our children and supports the ambition of our youth. This study holds us responsible for continuing work, construction and development, and puts before us and all parties concerned with child and family affairs, answers to important questions about how to achieve a balance between keeping up with the tools of the modern era on the one hand. And the communities ’need for pure and useful knowledge that supports their values ​​and traditions and promotes the values ​​of partnership and cooperation on the other hand. We hope that this study will contribute to supporting the endeavors of the Emirati community towards further development and progress.

Her Highness added: “We want everyone to be guided by studies on electronic security and to convert their results into daily practices and systematic programs. At the family level, there is a need to realize that the rules for raising children change with time to keep pace with developments, and this does not mean that everyone is an expert in electronic security, but rather becomes The mission of the family is to consolidate the authentic values ​​to be able to resist and resist, to strengthen the self-control of children and to encourage dialogue among its members and to be keen on listening to each of them, in addition to paying attention to the psychological and behavioral changes that may occur to children and adolescents in particular.

Her Highness affirmed: “As for the responsibility of academic and social institutions, especially schools and universities, it is much greater because of their ability to convert studies’ results into stable programs and sustainable plans to educate new generations about the concepts of cybersecurity, by opening the space for dialogue and discussion and encouraging children and youth to share their opinions and experiences. Freely, so we are waiting to see upcoming activities that not only target students, but also bring them together with parents in a scene that expresses solidarity and cooperation in order to establish the foundations of a healthy, vibrant and informed society.

On the importance of continuing to conduct and develop this type of studies, Her Highness said: “We expect everyone to see the results of the field study issued by the Child Safety Department, and to benefit from them in their plans and programs that target families, children and adolescents.”

Child protection electronically

The study aimed to explore the family’s awareness of child protection electronically, and to identify the forms of intervention that families practice to ensure the safe use of the Internet by children. It relied on a questionnaire of a sample of citizens and residents in the city of Sharjah, consisting of 12,344 families, within a time range spanning 14 months.

Among the most prominent results of the study is that 72.3% of the families residing in the Emirate of Sharjah allow their children to use smartphones and smart devices, of whom about 37.6% do not review what their children browse on the Internet, and that the sites most used by children, according to parents, are games sites and the platform « YouTube », in addition to that 55.5% of parents use control programs that monitor children’s access to websites and download applications.