Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the Friends of Cancer Patients Association, sent a message to societies, individuals and institutions around the world to join hands and work to combat cervical cancer, and said: “This disease causes more deaths every year. Out of 7,500 women in the Middle East and North Africa, among them a girl who drew beautiful dreams for her future, a sister who flooded her family members with care and care, and a mother who made a family that was straightforward with her wisdom and grew up under her protection, so we must contribute to the fight against cervical cancer, so that the story of all women and girls around The world, and let them live a full life full of health and safety ».

This came during her speech inaugurating the activities of the regional forum on cervical cancer, organized by the “Friends of Cancer Patients”, in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund, in its second session under the title (Accelerating Efforts to Combat Human Papilloma Virus and Cervical Cancer).

More than 35 health care experts and specialists and decision-makers from 11 Arab and foreign countries are participating in the forum, and it aims to discuss ways to support and enhance the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah to reduce the suffering caused by this type of disease, in addition to developing plans and mechanisms that would allow for a larger segment From the community access to health and extension services to reduce the incidence of disease.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, International Union Against Cancer Ambassador to the World Cancer Declaration, added: “The huge number of cervical cancer victims confirms the severity of this disease and it is imperative that we stand together to continue fighting it, whether through campaigns, initiatives and everything that raises awareness among individuals of the importance of preventing it. ». And Her Highness added: “The health situation faced a major challenge during the past year as a result of the spread of the Covid 19 virus, and as this doubled the severity of the disease and its ferocity on the infected, international efforts were doubled in return to intensify awareness campaigns on the need to prevent disease, and to be fully prepared to fight cancer in various ways. Its forms. In this context, the Friends of Cancer Patients Association continued to mobilize efforts at the local and global levels to cooperate with all parties to develop sustainable programs aimed at eliminating cancer.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi concluded by saying: “As the outcome of the first session in this forum was the launch of the Sharjah Document on Papilloma Virus and Cervical Cancer, we hope that this forum will produce in its second year outcomes that make access to periodic examinations, vaccines and treatments faster and easier for all members of communities on The regional scope and the adoption of structured policies and strategies commensurate with the challenges facing members of society and the medical sector as well, thus saving the lives of many women, in addition to stopping the psychological suffering of their families, which is caused by the disease.

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention of the UAE, said in a speech during the forum: “National preventive strategies and health and awareness programs have been developed to prevent cancer diseases, reduce risk factors, and promote healthy lifestyles for community members, in addition to early detection of the most common cancers. Spread in the country, including cervical cancer, to contribute to achieving the UAE Vision 2021 ».

He added, “Increasing awareness of the importance of early detection of cervical cancer, and its role in reducing the death rate among females in the UAE is very important and is our focus and concern.”

Sawsan Jaafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Friends of Cancer Patients, said: We look forward to providing innovative insights on the mechanism for integrating international practices into the UAE healthcare policies.

Sessions

The opening session witnessed speeches by Sawsan Jaafar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Friends of Cancer Patients, Princess Dina Mired, former President of the International Union for Cancer Control and a member of the WHO Expert Committee to Eliminate Cervical Cancer, and Diane Keita, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund Program, Dr. Karina Narsissian, Deputy Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund, on behalf of Dr. Luay Shabana, the Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund for the Arab States Region, Dr. Dina Assaf, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Arab Emirates, and Raphael Mariano Grossi, Director General To the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The opening day of the forum witnessed strategic discussions with the participants, who shared their experiences at the local level, through keynote speeches and discussion sessions.