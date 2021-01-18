Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah awarded the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, an honorary doctorate, in recognition of her humanitarian and social achievements The mission locally, regionally and internationally, and its pioneering and qualitative initiatives, including its establishment of the Sharjah Women’s Club and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which oversees a network of important institutions and associations that serve the social sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and enjoys generous patronage and follow-up from Her Highness.

This came during His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presiding over the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Monday afternoon, at his office at the university.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the excellence of the University of Sharjah in overcoming the negative effects of the Covid-19 virus epidemic on educational systems.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, welcomed the new members of the Board of Trustees, noting that they will form an addition to the university’s march and its progress by activating and expanding their roles and creativity on a larger scale in proportion to the position that the University of Sharjah has attained from progress and success. His Highness also thanked the members whose membership in the Council had expired. .

His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Hamid Majool Al-Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah and his work team for his contribution and his work team to the development and progress of the university at the local, regional and global levels and in its various works, especially in the fields of scientific research.

His Highness expressed his pride and pride in the many achievements of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, which is supervised by the University of Sharjah, which he said included the discovery of two asteroids and the accreditation of the Sharjah Astronomical Observatory as a global observatory relied upon by the International Astronomical Union in monitoring small celestial bodies.