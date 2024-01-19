The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairwoman of the Big Heart Foundation, a prominent advocate for refugee children at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, confirmed that the reality of refugees today determines the future of humanity in the world and said: “We want to alleviate the physical and psychological challenges of refugees, so it is no longer enough.” Launching and implementing humanitarian projects. The priority today is to ensure their continuity and further development to provide services worthy of the human being, his dignity, and his right to a safe and stable life.”

This came during a meeting with Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi with a delegation from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

In Cairo, she was briefed on UNHCR’s efforts to help refugees in Egypt and neighboring countries. The delegation included Dr. Hanan Hamdan, UNHCR’s representative to the Arab Republic of Egypt, and a number of UNHCR representatives, in the presence of Maryam Al-Hammadi.

Director General of the Big Heart Foundation.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi added: “We are all affected by what is happening today in the Arab region and the plight of any Arab refugee.”

Our affliction and his dignity are the dignity of all of us, so we look forward to sustainable solutions that go beyond the refugee crises and challenges.” She pointed out that

“We trust the efforts of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and are keen to follow up with it to address the priorities and needs of refugees.”

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher stressed that the fate of refugees can no longer remain only a humanitarian responsibility, but rather, in light of the conflicts and wars taking place in the region and the world, it must be a top priority on the list of global development strategies, as we cannot move forward a step without providing sustainable solutions for a decent life. Refugees, granting them the right to self-determination, and striving to stop the causes of asylum.”

She explained that “the position on refugees is a test of the humanity of people in the world and a test of the noble values ​​rooted in their awareness and authentic culture, and working to give them the necessities of living and opportunities to feel safe and stable is not the responsibility of humanitarian institutions – as some believe – but rather it is a duty before which everyone who has the ability to help and provide is equal.” Aid ranges from individuals to official and governmental institutions, all the way to the international community.”

Her Highness considered that charitable work and humanitarian support are the only work that does not accept the description of “late”, as it affects and benefits at any time.

It came whether at the time of the crisis or after it, and its value goes beyond the target groups and extends to every individual and human being on this earth.”

Her Highness said: “When we make efforts to give and do good, we not only benefit the needy, the refugees, or the sick, but we also provide role models for our children and communities, encourage more work, and raise the noble values ​​in our humanity. Today, more than ever, we need our humanity in particular.” In front of what we are witnessing in the countries of our Arab brothers and our brothers in the region.”

On the sidelines of the visit, Her Highness met with a number of refugee university students in Egypt from Sudan, Iraq, Yemen and Eritrea and learned about their conditions and the challenges they face, stressing her commitment to standing by their side and providing solutions to facilitate their access to job opportunities after completing their studies and facilitating their integration into the labor market.

Her Highness listened to a report on the reality of Sudanese refugees in Egypt and the countries in which they took refuge. The High Commissioner’s delegation presented

Refugee Affairs, a review of their needs and ways to meet them.

In turn, Dr. Hanan Hamdan praised the humanitarian efforts led by Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi and their impact on the reality of refugees in the region and the world, noting that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees was able to help more than a million refugees through the support it received over the past years from the Big Heart Foundation. She stressed that the efforts Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi are an inspiring international model in humanitarian work.