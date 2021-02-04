Sharjah (WAM)

The wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, approved the strategy of the Council’s Cultural and Media Office, as the office laid foundations for the development of media work in line with the new strategy and objectives of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

In this regard, a series of meetings were held to lay down the new strategy with the help of experts in the strategic field, and the announcement of the name of the cultural and media office coupled with values ​​and creativity, so that the new strategy would be launched with a different vision, its content “family media” and a cultural scene reinforced with values, and its values ​​“inspiration, accompaniment, integration Accuracy and objectivity », and its most important strategic goals are to provide concurrent cultural media services to empower the family and a competitive professional work system.

Within this framework, the mechanism of action of the newly created center of “family media” was discussed, as it is a new trend that requires the creation of a dictionary of terms and the formulation of new concepts related to family media.

A recent meeting between an expert and the work team called for preparing a concept paper about the center’s objectives, justifications for its establishment, a brief on family media, its mechanism of action and initiatives, the workplace, and the new family media plan, in terms of change in form, content and content, according to the available capabilities of material and human resources Technology and strategy, with the assurance that family media as a center will launch with its wings, one of which is “Marami” magazine with its new orientation, and the other is the Center for Media Production and Marketing.