Highlights: BJP leader Surendra Singh attacked fiercely after Rahul Gandhi’s statement on China

MLA Surendra Singh said, Rahul Gandhi is an intellectually challenged leader in Indian politics

Surendra Singh also said, Jawaharlal Nehru blew a pigeon and gave thousands of kilometers of land to China.

Baliya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh from Bairia assembly seat of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh is always in the headlines for his statements. Now he has described former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as an intellectually challenged leader in Indian politics. He has also said that Jawaharlal Nehru had flown a pigeon and gave thousands of kilometers of land to China. Surendra Singh made this comment on Rahul Gandhi’s statement that China was routed in 15 minutes.

Surendra Singh said, ‘I have seen many organs disabled, Rahul Gandhi is disabled with intelligence. They need crutches. If they just go, then they should also give a statement that they will finish the world in a minute. With this, the BJP MLA said, ‘Rahul Gandhi sits in a hotel in Italy and contemplates the hotel and the bottle. During dreaming, Rahul dreams. According to the dream, he is talking about coming to India and pushing China back in 15 minutes.

‘Pigeon was flown and given land’

MLA Surendra Singh also targeted Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. He said that Pandit Nehru had damaged the country and gave 38 thousand kilometers of land to China by blowing pigeons. MLA Singh said that Nehru-Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have damaged the nation. At the same time, while praising Indira Gandhi, Surendra Singh said that Indira has done something good for the country.

‘… then you will realize this’

Surendra Singh said, ‘Rahul’s statement to flee China in 15 minutes is given in a dream. When he sleeps and gives him some advice, then he will realize that his statement is wrong. Earlier, in the case of Hathras incident, BJP MLA Surendra Singh had spoken about Rahul and Priyanka being the bearer of hotel and bottle culture.