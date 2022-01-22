Jaw pull | Tapio Hokkanen, a lawyer from Turku, made an amazing ME result in the extra weight draw: “Yes, I still lift it 110 kg sometimes”

Hokkanen, 32, won the world championship in Helsinki on Saturday.

Turku resident lawyer Tapio Hokkanen won the additional weightlifting world championship on Saturday with the hardest result ever.

The 32-year-old Hokkanen received an approved jaw pulling weight of 108 kilos at his waist. The competition was held in Helsinki at the Viikki multipurpose building.

“I am really pleased with the result – especially when the 110-kilo company was really close,” Hokkanen said in a press release.

“Yes, I still lift it 110 pounds.”

The extra weight jaw pull is intended to pull one approved jaw with as much extra weight as possible. There are three companies. The winner of his series will have the opportunity to try a new world record with a fourth attempt.

Hokkanen is also in possession of the previous all-time hard result of 105.5 kilos. She competes in the 100-pound men’s series.

The record bet was tough, as Hokkanen held his neck after the performance and the balance was also tested.

“There was so much wrinkling that the neck went a little cramped, but there was nothing weirder about it,” he said.

Polish Katarzyna Najman, 39, pulled 60 pounds for the all-time hardest result in the women’s series. The former record of 53 pounds is Finnish Noora Kärkkäinen on behalf of.

Najman competed in the 60-pound. Competed in the 70-pound Laura-Maija Suur-Askola took the kilo gold medal in the class with the hardest result of a Finnish woman ever, 54 kilos.

Jaw pulling is a species subject to doping control. On Sunday, the medals for the replay will be decided at the World Championships.