Sunday, January 23, 2022
Jaw pull | Finns set three wild world records at the World Championships in jaw-pulling – Joonas Mäkipelto missed the ghost line

January 23, 2022
The World Championships in replay were held in Helsinki on Sunday.

Leuanvedon The World Championships were a continuation of the world records that began on Saturday, when additional weights were moved to count repetitions on Sunday.

As many as three new ME results were seen in the competitions held in Helsinki on Sunday, but one expected ghost line was not broken.

Men under 90 pounds in the series Markus Holopainen pulled 62 approved jaws, a new world record in the series.

Holopainen also shared the title of the athlete with the most jaws of the day with a competitor in the 80 kg series. Joonas Mäkipellon with. In November, Mäkipelto won Finnish Championship gold with 67 jaws and said he was aiming for 70 repetitions at the World Championships.

This time, however, the goal was missed, even though the series won six jaws before Matti Karvosta.

Second the man who set the world record had competed in a series of over 110 pounds Tuomas Kuronen. Weighing 112.9 kilos, Kuronen pulled 49 approved jaws.

On the women’s side, the only world record of the day was set in the over 70kg series Anne-Elina Kinnunen. He pulled 42 approved jaws and won second place Elina Luontilan with eight jaws.

.
