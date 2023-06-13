Elisabetta Canalis gets into the ring, kickboxing show at the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale

Elisabetta Canalis will challenge Angelica Donati on the distance of the 3 rounds of a minute and a half each with the rules of the kick light style: punches from the waist up, full body kicks, but without sinking the blows at full power because the knock out is not foreseen. Both will wear a helmet and shin guards. The most “media” fight of the The Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition scheduled for Saturday 24 June, at the Reggia di Venaria, in Venaria Reale (near Turin).

Elisabetta Canalis in the ring of The Night of Kick and Punch Black Tie Edition

“It was my teacher Angelo Valente who asked me to enter the ring again – explains Elisabetta Canalis – for a match in the 2023 edition of The Night of Kick and Punch Black Tie Edition. Despite a tiring year for me at an organizational level, I decided to accept. I trained a lot and I hope to be improved. In any case, it will be fun and it will be an opportunity to share a new and important experience with the team with whom I have been preparing for a long time. Angelo made me discover kickboxing and guided me in its exploration. He and the whole Kick and Punch team, thanks to the passion for this discipline, manage to inspire others through rigor, sacrifice and humility.”





Elisabetta Canalis VS Rachele Muratori. The video of the match

Elisabetta Canalis vs Angelica Donati in the kickboxing ring

Angelica Donati is training in Rome with former kickboxing world champion Massimo Liberati. “I train every day – comments Angelica – for at least an hour and I dedicate myself above all to kickboxing techniques. The technique I do best is the side kick. I also do athletic training. I am 24 years old and have been practicing kickboxing for 4 years. Massimo Liberati has been following me for a year. Previously, I practiced muay thai for one year. In addition to kicks and punches, muay thai includes elbows, knees and throws (but when the opponent is on the ground, the attack must be stopped). They asked me to challenge Elisabetta Canalis a month ago, I took two or three days to reflect and then I accepted. When I train, I always think that sooner or later I will play an important match. I am convinced that this is my chance to do something important. I’m not a professional kickboxer and therefore it’s unlikely I’ll get a better offer than this one. My job is in the video industry. In fact my Instagram page is called Angelica Visuals. I take care of shooting the videos, editing and graphics. I make both long videos and short versions for social media. I managed to combine my passion for ring sports with my passion for videos by creating content for the world kickboxing champion Gloria Peritore and for Italian Fight Magazine, the YouTube channel for which I followed the arts event mixed martial Cage Warriors in Rome conducting interviews with the athletes. I also work as a photographer. In kickboxing my points of reference are the champions Gloria Peritore and Martine Michieletto. In mixed martial arts I like Micol Di Segni.”

Elisabetta Canalis, jaw and ax kicks. “She proved she can kickbox”

Elisabetta Canalis will find a prepared and determined opponent in the ring of the Reggia di Venaria, Saturday 24 June. All the prerequisites for attending a spectacular fight like the one last year against Rachele Muratori are there. That meeting had intrigued the public and kickboxing insiders who wondered how prepared the two athletes were. Elisabetta Canalis and Rachele Muratori silenced their critics with a performance well above expectations. The best summary was made by Angelo Valente immediately after the match: “Elizabeth has demonstrated that she can do kickboxing by delivering jaw kicks, flip kicks, ax kicks which only a few are able to perform with that fluency and which are not often seen in a professional fight.”

