Baleada finished the headquarters of Supermercado Único, a business that belongs to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi. The note left by the authors reads a direct threat to the soccer player and, in addition, the name of a public official.

After shooting 14 times against the commercial establishment during the early hours of March 2 in Argentina, the subjects who were traveling on a motorcycle wrote:

“Messi we are waiting for you. Javkin is a drug trafficker, he is not going to take care of you.”

Who is Javkin?

Pablo Javkin is the mayor of Rosario, the highest authority of the municipality, which could be understood in Colombia with the term mayor. He is a lawyer, graduated from the Law School of the National University of Rosario (UNR) and father of two children.

His career as a political leader began in 2001 as a Rosario councilor. In 2007 he became a provincial deputy and from 2013 to 2015 he served as a national deputy for the province of Santa Fe.

(Also: This is how Messi reacted after a threat in Antonela Roccuzzo’s family supermarket).

Pablo Javkin, mayor of Rosario. Photo: Franco Trovato Fuoco. efe

Subsequently, and before becoming a community chief, he worked as general secretary of the Municipality of Rosario until 2017. For this year, he explores an alliance with Together for Change to defeat the PJ and unseat Omar Perotti from the governorship of Santa Fe.

He is the son of Eduardo Javkin, one of the most distinguished doctors in Santa Fe and current vice president of the Rosario Association of Private Clinics, Sanatoriums and Hospitals.. Her mother, Mirta Guelman, was also a prominent health professional recognized in the field of pediatrics and for her research and performance as a teacher.

He assumed the mayorship of Rosario in December 2019, replacing Mónica Fein and his term expires the same month of this 2023.

Javkin, 51, warned several months ago, in an interview with the local newspaper The nationon the expansion of organized crime in the country and requested assistance from the national Government and the Judiciary to contain the advance of criminals in a coordinated manner.

(Keep reading: Lionel Messi: the ‘narco-terrorist’ plot after attack on his father-in-law’s property).

“This phenomenon covers all of Argentina and requires institutional responses at all levels,” he said.

“The phenomenon of drug trafficking covers all of Argentina. What is happening today in Rosario, as it is the most important logistics pole in the country, is happening in other places, even if it is not manifested in a violent way. Be careful, ”he pointed out.

⚫️ THIS IS HOW THE LOCAL BULLET OF THE FAMILY OF ANTONELA WAS During the early hours of this Thursday, the gate of the “Unico” supermarket, located in Lavalle at 2500, Rosario, received 14 shots The place is managed by one of Messi’s wife’s cousins📽️ @ConclusionRos pic.twitter.com/S0nwBPKgGD — Diario Ole (@DiarioOle) March 2, 2023

How do you respond to the attack in which you are labeled a ‘narco’?

Upon learning of the attack on the supermarket and the note in which he was mentioned together with the international soccer star, he said: “Here what is sought is the repercussion, it is very treacherous, what news is more quickly viralizable in the world than attacking Messi ?”.

According to him, large criminal groups would be behind the attack as a step to “generate chaos in the city”after they had attacked other facilities.

“I attribute it to what is happening in the city, to making the issue visible, to the lack of action of those who have to take care of us. To the freedom with which the drug traffickers initiate or command operations from prison, to the treacherous act that we don’t even know where they come from,” he said in dialogue with local media.

(Also read: Who are the relatives of Antonela Roccuzzo? Her place was shot).

For his part, Aníbal Fernández, Minister of Security, announced a reinforcement of policemen in the city and its surroundings in parallel with the investigations, since he said that in Rosario there is not only drug trafficking, but also other crimes such as kidnapping and extortion. .

Lionel Mesi and Antonella Recuzzo. See also Messi explains the 'what are you looking at, fool' that he said to the Dutchman Wout Weghorst

Jorge Messi, father of the Paris Saint-Germain player, assured that his son called him after the attack and asked him to calm down. While José Roccuzzo, Antonela’s father, told supermarket employees that the attack is not directed at them.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL and La Nación / Argentina (GDA)

You can also read:

– Forceful message from Messi’s mother after threats and attack in Argentina.

– They capture a well-known ‘influencer’ for videos of child sexual exploitation.

– They solve the mystery of the ‘woman in the blue pajamas’ who wanders around Bogotá.

– The dispute between bazuco consumers that ended with a well-known DJ being beheaded.