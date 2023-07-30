Saturday, July 29, 2023, 10:51 p.m.



Calasparra held this Saturday the semifinal of the XIV edition of the ‘Espiga de Plata’ contest, aimed at bullfighters without picadores. The celebration was held in the portable plaza installed next to the sports pavilion.

With a third entry, they dealt with erales from Arauz de Robles. The six participants arrived in Calasparra with the endorsement of being promising bullfighters, some of them known by fans for their participation in the bullfighting contests televised by regional television.

The result of the celebration was the following:

Miriam Cabas, silence; Iván Rejas, ear; Álvaro Rodríguez, silence; Juan Alberto Torrijos, back in the ring; Javier Zulueta, standing ovation with greetings; Pedro Aparicio, Silence.

After the celebration, the names of the three finalists who will do the paseíllo in the grand finale this Sunday, with steers from Sorando and El Añadío, were announced. The 2023 Silver Spike will be contested by Javier Zulueta, Iván Rejas and Pedro Aparicio. The celebration will begin at seven in the evening.