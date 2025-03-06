03/06/2025 at 6:13 p.m.





















The uncover of the ‘Watergate Case’, one of the greatest exclusive journalistic of the twentieth century, was published by the ‘Washington Post’ and in 1974 it caused the resignation of the president of the United States Richard Nixon. Fifty years later, would they do it? May ask for it to the statement that … He has disseminated his new and billionaire owner, the computer scientist Jeff Bezosthe owner of Amazon, who has announced a (moral) change in the opinion pages of the post. “We are going to write every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal freedoms and free markets.” And he continues: «There was a time when a newspaper could bring to the reader a wide -based opinion section. Today the Internet does that job. Of course, we will address other issues, but the views that oppose these pillars will be published in other places, ” Because: «Our country did not arrive here as typical. And a large part of the success of the United States has been freedom in the economic field and everywhere ». Everywhere! Less in the opinion section of one of the most influential newspapers in the world, which will cease to be. Having the complexion of not writing in favor of freedom would cause a stroke in George Orwell out of others.

On the other hand, we have Francis Ford Coppolathe consecrated director of ‘The godfather’, ‘Apocalypse Now’ or ‘The law of the street’, which with 85 years has had the complexion in turn to leave his children without inheritance for making a last film that has taken him decades, ‘Megalopolis’, and that finally released achieved some critical misunderstanding and a great public failure. In an Instagram message after winning Razzie to the worst director of the year, he says: «I am excited to accept it at a time when few have the courage to go against the predominant trends of contemporary cinema. In this destroyed world, where art receives scores as if it were professional wrestling, I chose not to follow the cowardly rules established by an industry so terrified by the risk that, despite the huge quarry of young talents at their disposal, it may not create films that are relevant and alive within 50 years. Remember that the box office is only money and, like war, stupidity and politics do not have a real place in our future ».











