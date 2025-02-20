The Minister of Democratic Memory, Ángel Víctor Torres, does not forget that the PP has to apologize to attach in a case of corruption that, he maintains, is not true. In a similar range of mercy, the gypsy churumbel dropped that Skippy’s passage through the tender was for something so tremendous that the ‘influencer’ of the low neighborhoods would apologize if they had informed him badly (after his source, his source, warns). And ‘El País’ with Pablo Motos by Sofía Vergara? By the tollinas of his columnists for that interview that caused so much noise and that was … agreed. The actress went out to defend the redhead and settled the controversy, a fact of which the Global newspaper did not report. It is not so serious and motorcycles is ultra -right fascist and you have to stop him, some will say. And Jordi Wild doesn’t even tell you! And I say this without filing for ‘El Hormiguero’, a huero program with which I connect less than with an electric chair. Or María Luisa Gutiérrez, the producer of ‘La Infiltrada’, which she counted after winning the Goya in the ‘El País’ himself: «My colleagues found me crying for the burrants I heard by describing me as a fascist». Can’t we hate with more rigor? Isn’t it a totalitarian ICT and a bit vague to place the Pin of the fascio so in the light? Santiago Gerchunoff has just drawn a sinister detail in the use of the word fascism ‘, about the abuse of the pin. And how great we feel calling everything Yahweh of it. It is an unnecessary book (like all) but relevant and fun for it, twists and is debatable and therefore enriches, because we do not rule out that it should be called fascist who deserves it (the opposite is not said), especially in these times so ‘ Polarizaos’. And the same fascists are not as obvious as the pasties that in turn would catch their contesty camouflage loop by surprise. But … Will there be so many fascists? Beevor writes in this number of Cultural ABC: «The communist groups waved red flags on the platform to receive the Italian soldiers who returned home. But for their dismay, the soldiers had painted ‘Abbasso communism’ in their cars for the ill -treatment received in the Soviet Union. There were direct clashes. And the communist press quickly described as ‘fascist’ everyone who criticized the conditions in the Soviet fields or who did not consider the Soviet Union as the paradise of the workers ». And a little earlier, Great: «The postwar world order begins to wobble, the new rights advance by closing borders, but their attacks do not go against the left. They go against any open and cosmopolitan order, prosperous and peaceful – if you want, banal and mild – that sustains liberal democracy.

