Javier Velezindustrial engineer and businessman in the automotive sector, was the only Colombian representative in the 2024 edition of the Dakar Rally.

This year marked Vélez's fourth participation in Arabia, and his previous experiences have been positive. With the confidence of being between 20th and 30th overall in its category.

This time, with the pride of being the only Colombian in the demanding test, he finished in 21st place, among the 28 teams that managed to reach the finish line.

The most valuable thing, without a doubt, is that he managed to reach the goal, overcoming all the adversities that arose along the way.

The trio of Team ADT Motowear, made up of Javier Vélez and his partner Gastón Mattarucco, managed to overcome the obstacles and finally reach the goal of the Dakar after more than 14 days in the desert.

In the T3 category, where Javier Vélez participated, first place went to Cristina Gutiérrez and Pablo Moreno.

The Spanish Carlos Sainz He raised his fourth Dakar this Friday in a day in which he met with the Olympus of motorsports, the one made up of names such as the German Michael Schumacher, the Brazilian Ayrton Senna or the Frenchman Stéphane Peterhansel, and became, if possible, a legend of this sport.

Sainz and his indefatigable companion in suffering, the Catalan Lucas Cruz, the Madrid native's co-driver, made history by becoming the first riders to turn a hybrid car into a Dakar champion, an unimaginable milestone on par with a 61-year-old driver like those that Sainz has, raise his fourth Touareg.

