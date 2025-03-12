The sun had come out in Madrid, and it looked like a miracle. Of course, the Loewe award has some miracle: a large company promoting poetry in Spanish. “We feel alone in this, but how accompanied we are,” said Enrique Loewe to open the delivery of the prize that bears his name, which was held yesterday at the Ritz in Madrid. Then, Javier Velaza, winner of this XXXVII edition, thanked his “loewenazgo.” Patronage, he said, is a word that he does not like because he refers to Cayo Motenas, who not only supported artistic creation, but modified it for his own interest. The book awarded from Velaza, ‘Ignorances’ (Visor publishes, like all Loewes), Jaime Siles presented it, which highlighted his polyphony. Velaza, he said, “is aware of the limitations of the human; He knows that it is about the weak on what the universe supports. and if something existed it would be unknowable; And if something existed and was cognizable, it would be incommunicable. When he listened to that reasoning, as a student, it seemed like a rhetorical game, but over the years those phrases were germinating until becoming this book. Or in this poem, ‘photonica’: «Foton does not know what light is / and also does not know what light is. / There is nothing more terrible and more beautiful: / Being and not knowing it, and illuminating without seeing. // Like us, blind titling at night ». Or in this other, ‘shores’: «We call it a shore, but it is only / something else that does not exist and has a name, / – the same as the past or the hope / or God or the horizon. Or love ». «There is no single ignorance, the human being knows that he does not know. There is a metaphysical ignorance that leads us to the limit of what we can know now where we can go. A mystical ignorance and a concept, that of ‘homo ignorans’. Man who deliberately ignores because he does not want to face the load and concerns generated by one’s knowledge. All these ignorances make up this book, ”explained the poet. Romar Castro Villalobos picked up the Loewe 2024 prize for young creation for his poems ‘Person alone’ room, where he reflects on the housing crisis and the difficulty of young people to access it. Gioconda Belli gave it to him, who was in charge of presenting it. «In this book, what could be a complaint or a pamphlet evades that with wisdom humor and beauty. It is more effective that many press reports, ”he said. When climbing the lectern, Villalobos dedicated his prize to the people killed in the protests in his native country, Peru, during 2022 and 2023.

