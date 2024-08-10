He rescues books from flea markets or from organisations that empty flats, which people get rid of or are left abandoned, sometimes without even considering whether they had any bibliographic value. Sometimes he finds good editions or copies that interest him. He saves them, but they are usually very neglected. So much so that he has to iron them before he starts to handle them. First he cuts the pages with a guillotine into strips of the width he needs. Then he dyes them, lets them dry and creates different types of works with them. Some are compositions like twisted layers, of great depth and drama, with a hypnotic chromatic richness. Others are simpler landscapes, with minimal brushstrokes or a single layer that crosses from one side to the other and seems to be illuminated.

From the living room of the house there are views and access to the pool area, with salt water. Asier Rua

“I have always been inspired by the work of romantic painters, with their small human figures in the middle of absolutely overwhelming landscapes. Their characters, faced with the immensity and rugged nature, represented an awareness of how small and insignificant they felt. And I have always thought that the opposite happens to me: I have experienced that feeling, more than in nature, sometimes in the solitude of my house when I was going through a bad time. An inner storm from which you have no escape,” explains Javier Velarde (Santander, 39 years old). “My assemblages are a reinterpretation of those landscapes and that feeling of the romantic painters, in which I use the book as a medium as an object-pretext.”

His works are, in fact, moving landscapes, constructed from numerous strips of paper grouped by colour ranges, assembled in such a way that they are reminiscent of topographical representations. Some of them are mounted inside a round metal frame with glass; a process in which he goes a bit blind because he has to fit the paper on the back of the work, so that the tinted part faces the glass. “When you draw in pencil you play it safe. However, this process has a surprise component that I like a lot,” he points out. For other works, he makes a cast in a block of wood and inlays the paper. “The effect is like when you pass a brush loaded with oil paint and it leaves a very thick and voluminous trace.”

Javier Velarde in his workshop, using the guillotine to prepare paper taken from very damaged books, which he then dyes and assembles in different ways in his works. Asier Rua

These types of compositions are also made in pencil, photographed or silkscreened from. They are also the starting point for the design of functional objects, such as carpets and textiles. plaids or cushions. “It all started out as a bit of a plan B, as I found it very difficult to get ahead in the art world, because you always depend on others,” she admits. “In the last years of my studies in Fine Arts, I was already very interested in the world of interior design. It was then that I began to explore how I could transfer my work in painting to a utilitarian object. The easiest thing that came to me was to take it to a textile collection. But the rug, in particular, allowed me to make a finished piece, like any of my works.”

To transfer his creations to a medium as different as a carpet, Javier Velarde photographs his assemblages and digitally reduces their multiple nuances to flat colours. To each colour band he assigns a tone from the international chart. Ars Colors, specific to the textile field. With all this, she creates a sketch, which serves as a work guide for the artisans from India and Nepal who make them, using the hand-knotting technique. “The assemblages are works with a very manual production, just like the carpets. Although we are so far away, I like to think that we both do manual work that is very similar: both the paper and the wool are first dyed, and then we execute the piece line by line.”

The showroom is organised into platforms with different sets, which show how their creations can be combined. Asier Rua

After finishing his studies in Fine Arts, he stayed in Madrid for a few years. But as his sales grew, he increasingly needed more space to store and work. This prompted him to return to Cantabria, with the idea of ​​being able to have a place that could function as a home, workshop and showroom. And that is how he ended up buying a plot of land in Pontones. “There are many dairy farms in this area, but this was just a plot of land for farming. That is why, on an architectural level, I opted for a style that looked like an agricultural building, like a barn, so that it would not have much of an impact on the surroundings and would blend in with the rest of the buildings in the area,” he explains.

View of the showroom, with a compendium of his creations on different media. Asier Rua

The bathroom has a romantic touch, with its wallpaper and wicker mirror. Asier Rua

Here, Javier Velarde lives with his husband, Juan Álvarez, and their greyhound. The different functions are distributed across three buildings: one dedicated to housing and another, to an exhibition area, which are next to each other and both have the same barn architecture. Separately, there is the workshop, with a different style, lined with wood on the inside. The volume destined for housing is L-shaped, generating a porch and a more intimate space for the pool, with salt water.

View of his bedroom, which is accessed through a wide hallway that functions as an anteroom. Asier Rua

“Although my artistic work has evolved a lot in terms of form, from the beginning I have always tried to tell a story, something personal. I really liked to address what my relationship was with my house, with my domestic space, my intimate space,” says Javier. “When I started working on these projects, art was therapeutic for me, because through my works I expressed issues or concerns that, at that time, occupied a lot of my time, but I was unable to verbalize. I feel that I owe a lot to my profession. It has been the perfect tool to turn everything that caused me pain into something beautiful. My personal situation has changed a lot since then and now, in this sense, I live in peace. My relationship with this house is very healthy. I have become a person who is not afraid of anything. super homemade. Now I enjoy and even need those moments of solitude that I used to run away from and that hurt me so much.”