Javier Valdes He plays a former intelligence agent who fled to the United States after a failed negotiation during the Falklands War. He “he was left exposed to national shame. He feels like he has failed and takes refuge in a small town and is never heard from again. From this, he creates a fiction”, he tells us on the phone before the premiere of The winter of the sun at the Ricardo Palma Cultural Center.

In Luis Yataco’s script, the Peruvian has an Argentine girlfriend. After the military government, when the companies are returned to their owners, he leaves the country. “Companies are starting to fire people. She participates in unions, protests and they begin to see her as a terrorist. For that reason, Santiago asks him to leave and they lose contact.” Forty years later, their daughter – a journalist played by Marisa Minetti – looks for him. She “she didn’t know his father and they made up stories.”

Other aspects, such as the role of the armed forces with “structured decisions, sometimes without well research” and migration stories, remind us of other times and even the present, comments Valdés. “Like people fleeing from the vladivideos (smiles), for example. And now there are people who leave and people who come, like the Venezuelans due to the political situation there. Or like us in the first government of Alan García. My older brother went to Venezuela and came back. I left with the intention of studying. “Sometimes things happen that change our lives.”

“Corruption is normalized”

In the midst of the social and political crisis, the actor maintains that these works are necessary. “We are not in a war with another country, but I do believe that we are in an internal war of values, of ethics, of morals and they are winning against us, right? The corruption versus all that, it is unfortunate to see how corruption is becoming normalized in the country. Before it was shameful to be corrupt, they pointed out to you. Today that does not interest them, and shame does not affect them.”

Taking the last elections and the marches as a reference, Valdés says that the country is divided by the interests of one group. “If you do not recognize the other, they do not exist for you, what you do is for a sector of the population, not for everyone. This does not allow us to develop or achieve well-being for all. Not looking at us does that.”

And given the intention to reduce economic incentives for the arts, he believes that with the film law, more productions could be made than before. “It is a way of expressing our reality, of making Peru known. The Government does not see it that way, it believes that spending a million to take a photo of the president with all the ministers in New York is great publicity. What they want to do with cinema is going to happen with all culture. Mrs Tudela It aims to remove all that. Brazil, Argentina and Mexico invest a huge amount and have been improving their cinema, not only with Oscar nominations, there are other awards that are not as marketing-oriented, but more important, and Peru has also had appearances. And we have a Nobel Prize, but if they affect literature, what will we have? Although in the most terrible crises, the more creative we are, so somehow we will rise again.”