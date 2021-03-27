Javier Utray (1945-2008) was probably the last outstanding figure of his generation pending to achieve that modest portion of posterity that for every artist it represents to exhibit in a museum. More modest and waning since Paul Valéry warned in 1931: “Among the many dying beliefs, one has already disappeared: the belief in posterity.” Belated recognition is the price paid by heterodox, dilettantes, and chameleonic artists pretending to be totals as Javier Utray, sum of poet, painter, musician, architect and performer, in addition to being a philosopher. And perhaps it was the philosopher who was in charge of orchestrating the work of the other workers, gathered every day in the toy room of his mind. Gathered for what? Undoubtedly, to exercise that “purpose of lasting” that Valéry considered already extinct 90 years ago and thus vindicate the “quota of earthly immortality to which the modern age necessarily aspired”, as Hannah Arendt pointed out in one of the essays of Between the past and the future.

Calibrated with the exact proportion of humor and seriousness that distinguished the protagonist, the exhibition at the CA2M in Móstoles clearly reflects Utray’s fidelity to the roots of the modern movement, inseparable for him from the genealogical line initiated by Duchamp and prolonged by Cage. , next to which we see him pose here and there, in a kind of photographic mirror game. The walls are full of paint —not all of his vintage—, despite being a devoted Duchampian, proud of painting over the phone and “without staining his hands”, as the critic Mariano Navarro, responsible today, observed two decades ago, together with Andrés Mengs, from the curator of the exhibition. This is not an easy task, due to the complexity of a work that would have poorly tolerated the multitude of proposals such as The Esquizos of Madrid: Madrid figuration of the 70s, Collective exhibition seen at the Museo Reina Sofía in 2009, where the participation of our artist had, otherwise, a secondary nature. A battery of display cabinets amplifies the graphic vibrancy of the rooms with exquisite notebooks and vestiges of some journalistic adventures (The Walker, The European) that allowed him to fraternize with John Cale, Remo Bodei or Seamus Heaney, among many other musicians, philosophers and poets. They are the remains of a shipwreck without a hint of melancholy, except that which the visitor may take with him.

Now that we all have burned out pupils and that digital solipsism advances faster than ever, it is the ideal moment to enter the labyrinth woven by this worldly hermit, always absorbed and always surrounded by friends, who in the last five years of the 20th century, Immediately after his massive irruption in our societies, he identified mobile phones with the sign of the slave. Clairvoyance from someone who had explored the emancipatory possibilities of telephony in an unheard of Concert for switchboard and various telephone extensions, that a handful of blessed people had the opportunity to listen at the Pradillo Theater in Madrid, without anyone coming up with the brilliant idea of ​​recording it for posterity.

‘Shots on one’s own work’, performance by Javier Utray at the Cruce gallery. Javier Utray / COURTESY

In the catalog of Los Esquizos de Madrid, Juan Manuel Bonet telegraphically described some of the author’s features: “Secret, enigmatic figure, with a dada point. Key in relation to Alcolea, who portrayed him ”. There it is, as a testimony of that affinity, the canvas of Carlos Alcolea (1949-1992), so alive that the model’s lips seem not to have finished savoring the last drink: The five senses. Portrait of Javier Utray (1988), prelude to the symphonic Group of people in an atrium or allegory of art and life or present and future (1976), radiant crystallization of the memory emanated from the precursor instinct of Guillermo Pérez Villalta. And there are the paintings of his fellow travelers: Juan Navarro Baldeweg, Santiago Serrano, Carlos Franco, Chema Cobo, as if they had been lending each other the same palette.

There are the audiovisual productions, the magnetic complicity of Paloma Chamorro (1949-2017), the successive exhibitions at the Moriarty Gallery, one roll of the dice after another. There is also the dizzying presence of Nacho Criado (1943-2010), with his vision of the firmament of modernity shattered: It is not the voice that cries out in the desert (1990). And there it is, permeating everything, the radical infantilism that Utray shared with other illustrious dandies of the Madrid counterculture, from Siegfrido Martín Begué (1959-2011), an inveterate Duchampian, to Iván Zulueta (1943-2009), passing through José Luis Brea ( 1957-2010) or José Manuel Costa (1949-2018). All of them were fervent unconditional of an avant-garde spirit that, in the case of Javier Utray, incorporated a genuine and disconcerting drift: the fascination for the “Greek ideal of paideia, that is, for the real and authentic education of the people ”, as he declared in 1990 and emphasized in 1997:“ The only pending revolution is the paideia, a titanic desire for education ”. How to do it is what I would like to ask you now. Perhaps he would begin by “demanding spaces where we can live with our imagination”, as we heard him preach in one of the videos. Or by reciting the verses of his Gift of tears: “The great treasure / secret and divine / of the world / is what they know / those who cannot say it.”

Among his multiple attributions, the generational oracle was not lacking either. “We have played with full awareness that times were bad and were getting worse”, he recapitulated in 1994. Three years later, Javier Maderuelo greeted him in these same pages as “the visible head of Madrid’s exhausted postmodernity”; five later, Miguel Cereceda noted: “It seeks intellectual provocation, challenging our code of perception, questioning the gaze and turning it against itself.” Here they are, in effect, that visible skull and that reversible gaze, on the third floor of CA2M, a space for the artist to meet with the decimated posterity that we all embody. “Immortality,” Arendt’s philosophical voice whispers, “has fled the world to find an uncertain abode in the darkness of the human heart, which still has the ability to remember and say: forever.”

‘Javier Utray. An anamorphic portrait ‘. CA2M. Móstoles (Madrid). Until July 11.

