Javier Uruñuela, general director of Hero Spain for Southern Europe, during the interview at the Alcantarilla factory. / Martinez Bueso

One hundred years ago a Swiss group came looking for the raw material from the Murcian orchard for its products and, since then, Hero has become a world leader in baby food from its factory in Alcantarilla. Javier Uruñuela (Seville, 1968) took over the management in June 2018 after passing through PepsiCo, Colgate and Sch