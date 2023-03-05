Most psychopathologies appear in childhood and adolescence, and must be addressed so that they do not manifest when reaching adulthood. These words are from Javier Urra (Estella, Navarra, 65 years old), Doctor of Psychology, educator and therapist. “70% of psychopathologies occur in these stages,” points out the also university professor and author of books such as Let it grow (The sphere of books, 2018) or When mental health goes bankrupt (Diaz de Santos, 2022). In addition, he served as the first Ombudsman for Minors in the Community of Madrid.

Urra considers it extremely necessary to put the focus and all the work on the early ages: “There are children and adolescents who do not feel loved; others are harassed for their image, and eating disorders (TCA) may occur in them when they understand that their body is not attractive to others; or they suffer bullying, which is the biggest cause of suicide among children, ”he says. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in 2021, 4,003 people took their lives, of which 22 were minors. Currently, he is clinical director and president of the governing committee of the reference center Resort Ginsowhere 118 people work, including psychologists, psychiatrists and educators and where for 12 years they have been supporting families and their relationship with their children, offering them various treatments to resolve conflicts, addictions, behavioral or personality disorders, among others.

The expert, recently awarded with the recognition to the Excellence in Emotional Well-being and Psychology 2023 from the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), calls for more dedication to the training of professionals such as health workers and teachers, as well as a greater effort in the evaluation and diagnosis of disorders. “For example, in the detection of false positives in Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and the underdiagnosis of depression when it occurs in adolescence; They are young people with a negativist vision of the world”.

In addition, remember that there are few clinical psychologists and psychiatrists working in Spain compared to other countries: “Currently, we have six clinical psychologists for every 100,000 inhabitants, in the rest of Europe they have 18 and the countries in the OECD, 24. As for psychiatrists, we are talking about 11 per 100,000, when in France they have 22. Something positive and noteworthy is that Madrid will appoint perinatal care psychiatrists in public hospitals, something that represents progress, ”says the therapist.

There is a lot of talk about mental health, especially in the last three years —since the start of the pandemic— and, for the expert, the key is to know what is happening. “My diagnosis is very simple: we treat each individual case when the problem is global, the pathology is at a social level. For example, in terms of drug use, attention should be paid to the number of people who use it, how the youth experience it or the risks it entails. In the specific case of compulsive gambling, it would be necessary to focus on the age to access the game rooms or the predisposition for this addiction ”, he points out.

For Urra, the human being is spiritual, as well as social and cultural: “If one has a feeling of contact with others, of commitment and brotherhood, he has a reason to live and can overcome many difficult situations in life, such as not having a decent job or not being able to access housing”. But if the young man does not feel a connection to anything and his family overprotects him and does not let him resolve his own conflicts, he emphasizes, he will find no reason to continue.

Family spaces to talk

Urra points to the need to find spaces for dialogue in homes and meet the urgent needs of children, since the anxiety and exhaustion that work generates in parents makes it difficult on many occasions, although he considers that in some schools it is practiced the management of emotions conveniently: “Despite the fact that hereditary aspects or pathologies influence mental health problems, it could be achieved that they were not so many. It would be necessary to give children the teaching on how to face life or suffering with hope ”. The expert cites various examples to put this statement into practice: that they visit other sick children in a hospital or that they have more contact with nature.

The professional conceives an education for young people that has a positive impact on society and that they are aware that what is truly pleasurable will be found in sharing a gathering with friends and not in locking themselves in social networks. As the psychologist assures, the boys boarding at Recurra, for example, can spend months in the center and feel fine without computers and cell phones, except for their study moments. The clinical psychologist also recalls the importance of making young people feel that they are a necessary part of something, in addition to attending to their interests and concerns: “To tackle the serious problem we are suffering, we must bet on and work for psychotherapy or residential care. Prescribing psychoactive drugs is faster, but it only minimizes it”.

