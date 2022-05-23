Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Javier Torres Jr, son of former Sinaloense drug traffickerJavier Torres Felix “EL TJ”, He recounted how complicated it is to live carrying the blood heritage of his father, “Javier de los Llanos”, because for that reason he has always been in the sights of the people, the government and even enemies.

This was reported by Javier Torres jr. on the podcast of youtuber “Here between Nozz” where he revealed some details of his life. The young man mentioned that far from the image that most have of his father as a “narco”, for him a father who, as in any other family, generates admiration for his children.

He mentioned that since he was a child he realized that his father was in bad steps, because he remembered the times he visited his father in prison, both in Sinaloa and in the United States, however, due to his young age he could not fully understand the situation.

He added that his father was always demanding with him and his brothers, because he was one of those who was behind them “heeling” him to study, as a way of saying that they should not follow the path he took and they will end up in jail or prison.

For this reason, he mentioned that he has now started a restaurant chain business in which fortunately he is doing very well, despite the fact that he started this project in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. He clarified that he had always had this culture of entrepreneurship since he was a child, because as a young man he worked in the field of agriculture on his family’s land, as well as cell phone sales.

Regarding the aspects of his adolescence, Javier Torres jr. He said that, at school, although he was somewhat restless, he always sought to get together with the most intelligent because that way he could learn something and for that reason he decided to start other businesses despite the fact that illicit acts were seen in his family nucleus.

The young man also regretted that sometimes people criticize without knowing what is the reason for such a situation, since it is not his fault that he was born surrounded by the (narco), because the same thing would happen if his father were a bricklayer, because the important thing is get work for the good.

He added that part of his expectation around the fame that his father’s name has brought him, is that he now wants people to see him for what he is and not for what his last name represents in the history of the drug trafficker.

“No one is to blame for being born to kidnapper parents, bricklayers, we are here and we have to look for the right side… I want people to distinguish me for what I do, for what I am, for what I give work “, mentioned Javier Torres jr.

However, he pointed out that despite his achievements and the good deeds he does, people continue to criticize him for what his family represents and added that on this issue he feels good about himself because as long as he does things in a correct the markings do not matter.