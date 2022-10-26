Obviously there is tremendous annoyance on the part of the representative of the Spanish top competition and it is because he believes that the sanctions imposed by UEFA for failing to comply with financial ‘fair play’ were insufficient and will not cause any kind of effect.
In an interview published Wednesday by L’EquipeTebas insisted that “we have to start sanctioning now” because UEFA’s 65 million euro fine at the start of the season did not work, of which 55 million are exempt from compliance unless it happens again. For the same reason, he pointed out that “10 million euros is a coffee for the Paris Saint-Germain and its president”. That is why he insisted that “the sanctions must be more aggressive and at the same time affect the sporting aspect”.
He calculated that in the last six or seven seasons, the club from the French capital had “broken the ecosystem of European football” by losing 1,000 million euros. “How do other clubs compete with clubs that lose a billion euros?” he asked rhetorically before replying “it’s complicated”.
Tebas firmly believes that under the rules that apply today, it is “impossible” for the French club to cover the cost of the Mbappé operation. “As we all know, to keep Mbappé at PSG he has to pay a high price. But knowing the president, it doesn’t seem to me… He has no limits to achieve his goals. PSG and Al Khelaïfi have shown that money doesn’t It’s their problem. If they have to give Mbappé another 200 million, they will give it to him.”
