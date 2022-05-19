The president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, held a meeting with the media in a Meet LaLiga held in Seville by the end of the Europa League, where national and international media have come together. The presidents of the Sevillian football clubs attended the meeting: Pepe Castro (Seville) and Ángel Haro (Betis). Below we present the most relevant topics that Thebes spoke about.
LUIS RUBIALES AND HIS FAMOUS AUDIOS
“It is the first time that I am going to make an assessment of what is happening in the RFEF. Luis Rubiales is the victim of a hack. I have also been the victim of an email hack and published in the media. I have also denounced it and with little success I am obliged to give explanations despite the illicit origin, so explanations must be given. It makes me sad and embarrassed because we’re going back to the slapstick soccer of ten or fifteen years ago. We did not agree on an official competition: “Take a million away from this one, add another to this one…”. LaLiga is transparent. I am embarrassed and worried that they want to compare us to what has been heard. Never in my life have I dealt with a Secretary of State as they have come out in conversations. It is football from the time of Blatter and Villar”, Javier Tebas exposed.
A DECADE AT THE HEAD OF LALIGA
“Ten years where many things have happened in our football. Centralized sales is a milestone in Spanish football, but we were going against all the big leagues. What has made us a sustainable league is our economic control. It is the key of how we are growing. Losses that have not given rise to non-payments to administrations or professionals. We have the best balance in the world between economic sustainability and sporting results”.
CVC Fund
“70% of CVC has to be for investment and infrastructure. Exhaustive control by LaLiga. Things are going to be done that have not been done in many years in the clubs. They are going to grow in turnover because the clubs are going to grow safe with these improvements. On top of that, the television market is flat now, it will continue like this in three or four years. And while it goes back up, it’s time for the clubs to improve and be prepared for that moment.”
FERNANDO SANZ AND THE INTERNAL POSTS OF LALIGA
“I haven’t had time to make an assessment. I hope that Fernando Sanz gives me the appropriate evaluations. I feel sad and embarrassed that it seems that a manager of LaLiga has entered the world of mamoneo. Some have not yet understood it inside the house. Apparently they joked that we had no idea about this in LaLiga. And we had no idea.”
THE DIGITAL AGE
“The top ten clubs in the Premier League on social networks exceed ten million. The Premier is sold so much because they are talked about more. We have to grow all the Spanish clubs and we know that they are all very much on top of it.”
WORLD CALENDAR
”These are the anomalies that institutions make. It was thought that it was in summer and the origin of it was in summer. We have to pay the piper for a bad decision for the rest of the championships. A month and a half or almost two months without having a competition. What about the players who don’t go to the world?What do we do with the 400 players who don’t go? This shows that clubs are not thought of. We are working to play friendly matches between the clubs whether it is in Spain or outside of Spain. Our plan is to see what we can do, but it’s not easy because the world’s attention is on the World Championship.”
