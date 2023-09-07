The president of La Liga, Xavier Thebes, defined this Wednesday in Buenos Aires the Rubiales case as the “higher impact reputational damage” in the history of Spanish football “at the institutional and country level”.

It is the greatest damage of reputational impact that we have had in history and, at the country level, also

“At the level of Spanish football it is the greatest reputational impact damage we have had in history and, at the country level, too. There are more than 130,000l digital news about Luis Rubiales and all in the same line, there has never been an impact of such a level”, said Tebas during his participation in the ‘Sports Summit Leaders’, organized by the sports newspaper Olé.

The Spanish women’s team was crowned world champion on August 20 in Sydney, a historical fact overshadowed by the kiss that Luis Rubiales gave, suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), midfielder Jennifer Hermoso.

“Beyond the figure of sexual harassment or not. It is inconceivable, unpresentable and embarrassing that a boss can ask an employee, grabbing her by the head, “give me a pick” and whatever the employee says -because she is her boss and she has no reaction time- celebrating a world title, I try to justify it by saying that has consent, ”said the manager of La Liga.

Luis Rubiales and the controversial kiss with Jennifer Hermoso.

Jenni Hermoso denounces Luis Rubiales

Mr. Rubiales has to know that he cannot grab a player like a sack of potatoes

the soccer player formalized this Wednesday its complaint before the Prosecutor’s Office of the National Court against Rubiales as a victim of an alleged crime of sexual assault. “Mr. Rubiales has to know that he can’t grab a player like a sack of potatoes. He has to know that he can’t grab the queen by the shoulder and I’m not talking about the spectacle of touching their genitals in a box. It points to conduct how he understands life towards women. I was not surprised”, he added.

Rubiales, after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England, ended up celebrating the title by holding his testicles while he was in the presidential box at the Accor stadium, in the company of Queen Leticia and Infanta Sofía.

“He does not resign because he believes that he did nothing wrong and that is even worse. She has not realized that they criticize her, she does not know where the treatment of dignity with women is and violates the boss-subordinate relationship. You can never do that,” Tebas stressed.

Jenni Hermoso filed a formal complaint.

