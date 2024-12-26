While Spanish football is stopped for the Christmas holidays, the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, has traveled to Huesca to sing carols with those people who cannot enjoy the company of their families on these important dates.

“Yesterday we visited the house of Los Hermanos de la Cruz Blanca de Huesca together with the mayor and several councilors. A Christmas event framed in the more than 20,000 solidarity dinners that we distributed on Christmas Eve in more than 100 cities in Spainwith delivery of 28,000 packs, hats and some Christmas carols we sang. Merry Christmas!!”, the president of LaLiga shared on his social networks.

In the video, Javier Tebas appears along with several people with instruments such as guitars or tambourines singing Christmas carols like fish in the rivera moment that drew applause from those present.

Javier Tebas’ visit to the home of Los Hermanos de la Cruz Blanca de Huesca is part of the LaLiga initiative that, for the sixth consecutive year, has joined several municipalities to help the most vulnerable families who spend these dates in soup kitchens.

“One more year, LaLiga and its clubs are committed to the most disadvantaged on these special dates for accompany them and they can enjoy warm clothing and a Christmas menu“explained the president of the Spanish soccer competition.