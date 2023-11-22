🚨 Javier Tebas RESIGNS as president of @The league

But be careful, he does it to advance the elections and be re-elected. The electoral process has already begun, which will last about a month.

If elected, this would be his 4th term in a position he has held since 2013. pic.twitter.com/XuzAVeHrBB

