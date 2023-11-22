In a surprising turn of events, Javier Tebas, until this morning president of La Liga, has presented his resignation, beginning an electoral process that could ensure him a fourth term in the position he has held since 2013. The news, which has shaken the foundations of Spanish football, reveals a calculated tactic by Tebas to bring forward the elections and consolidate its leadership.
At this time, the electoral process has been activated, and is expected to last approximately one month. The strategy behind the resignation focuses on preventing the re-election process from coinciding with the election of the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), showing Tebas’s political ability to anticipate the movements of the board.
The situation, although unusual, is not entirely new for Tebas, since in 2019, after his resignation, he managed to be re-elected in just 21 days. This record highlights the trust Tebas has gained over the years, as well as its ability to mobilize support in a short period.
The body in charge of calling the elections will be made up of a commission made up of three first division clubs and two second division clubs. This democratic process will allow the teams to express their support or disagreement with the management of Tebas, marking a milestone in the history of La Liga.
So far, no person has expressed their intention to stand in opposition to Thebes. This could be due to the influence and power he has accumulated during his years in office, as well as the lack of a prominent figure willing to challenge his leadership.
Tebas’ strategic move not only reflects his desire to continue at the helm of La Liga, but also his astuteness in avoiding scheduling conflicts with the RFEF. Now, attention is focused on how this electoral process will develop and whether Javier Tebas will manage, once again, to secure his position as president of La Liga.
