Spain.- Once again the President of The league, javier thebes He has generated some controversy with his statements, now English football has gone all out, which he considered to be to blame for the fact that the transfer market is becoming more and more complicated due to the large amount of money they handle.

In an event that LaLiga organized in Brussels, the manager made it clear that the Premier League of European skills is one of those that are not sustainable and are responsible for distorting the market. He assures that it is financed by businessmen who place large amounts of money and that has harmed instead of helping.

“The Premier League is not an economically sustainable competition. It is financed by the owners in significant amounts of money, which is what is distorting the market,” said the president of Spanish soccer. He stressed that the English league, unlike the competitions in Spain or Germany they are zero sustainable and catalogs them as the only sustainable ones in all of Europe.

He also made it clear that many consider the Premier League as the Super League where gigantic figures of money are handled, in all areas, that has also given him to start looking to fight to match English football in profits and in some

years to be considered (The league) in one of the most generated by its content.

We recommend you read

Javier Tebas is one of the main detractors of the creation of the European Super League where it is sought that the big teams regain prominence in an exclusive tournament and where they generate more money, that idea is not to the liking of the manager, so as long as he follows the

The Spanish soccer front will not allow it with its clubs, cases with Real Madrid and Barcelona who are the ones that could enter that tournament.