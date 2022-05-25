Javier Thebes highlighted this Wednesday the “example of management” of the Ponferradina before participating in the Centenary Meetings of the Bercian team, in which the president of The league was protagonist. Tebas stressed that Deportiva “acts according to the resources it has and when the time comes to make reforms in the stadium, it does so”.

The top manager of LaLiga insisted that “Ponferradina is a great club because they do things very well. The big clubs are not defined by the zeros they have on their balance sheets, but also by how they are managed and the things they do in their environments and with their abilities”.

On the other hand, Tebas referred to the end of the league in the Second Division, pointing out that “direct promotion is very tight, although we thought that the Almeria I was going to finish it off. That shows the purity of our competition, in which the Alcorcon He was able to draw in Almería and add excitement to the last day. The one who deserves it will be promoted because there are 42 days and the one who is first or second is the one who has deserved it. I do not have favorites”.

Regarding the possibility of stopping the competition in the silver division during the Qatar World Cup, the president of LaLiga rejected it because “if I remember correctly, five from the Second Division are going to go to the World Cup. They go to the concentrations 16 or 17, we cannot stop a competition like LaLiga SmartBank for that circumstance and because it needs its space at an audiovisual level and we must take advantage of it. They are also rules that are already known when the players are signed”.