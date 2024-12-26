Javier Tebas, appointed vice president of the RFEF

Ten days after Rafael Louzán was named president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), the new board of directors met this Thursday in Madrid, and they announced the names of its members. Among them, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, stands out, who has now also been appointed vice president of the RFEF.

In the note with which the Federation has made these appointments public It is also highlighted that “for the first time” the RFEF Board of Directors “is made up of 50% men and women.” However, among the eight vice presidents named – apart from the president – there is only one woman: Beatriz Álvarez, current president of League F.

“This Government body has delved into the ‘headline 11’ of commitments and policies that will define the Presidency of Rafael Louzán, where teamwork, social and sustainable commitment, the RFEF brand and institutional prestige, transparency and good governance or training and new strategic plans, among other matters of interest,” the statement says.

Who is Rafael Louzán: portrait of the former leader of the PP of Galicia convicted of prevarication who already rules Spanish football

The support of Tebas, considered a ‘heavyweight’ in the world of football, was key to boosting Louzán’s candidacy for the RFEF presidency, despite being convicted of corruption and against the Government’s Higher Sports Council (CSD). , who did not view this possibility favorably. While some sources consulted by elDiario.es maintain that, with a World Cup on the horizon, “Louzán and the Government are condemned to understand each other”, for Tebas, totally opposed to the CSD and the Government, this idea is not compatible with the leadership of the new president of the RFEF.