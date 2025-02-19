“I trust a lot in ‘Sudapollismo’you have to sweat everything except what is really important. If I find out that someone is putting me green, I get in one ear and I get out of the other, but if a relative is wrong, I’m going to be there, “Javier said in First Dates This Wednesday.

“What’s the teacher!” The diner exclaimed when he greeted Carlos Sobera upon entering the restaurant of the love of Cuatro. The Albacete sat on the bar and Matías Roure managed to surprise completelythe program of the program.

“Do you have mineral water? Well, put a Barceló with Coca Cola”He told the Argentine, who was very surprised by Javier’s request, but that he prepared it immediately.

Javier, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

When he served it, the single tried it and told Matías: “You have not punished me much …”. The Argentine replied that not because “I like prudence”.

He also told the presenter that he was a primary education professor: “Children are sometimes somewhat pesadetesbut well, the truth is that I really like my job, “he admitted.





His appointment was Ynés, a Venezuelan based in Madrid: “I really like to meditate Because it is a practice of basic self -care, reading and investigating psychology … “, commented the diner.

Both liked when they met in the bar First Dates: “It’s very pretty,” Javier acknowledged. “It has very cute eyes and a very face Cute“said the teleopeora.

Ynés and Javier, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

The two went to the table for dinner and getting to know each other a little more, discovering that they were gym lovers: “We could share routines”the teacher proposed to his appointment.





When they were taken, The Venezuelan proposed to Javier to play ‘stone, paper or scissors’ to see who paid dinner: “I have a success of 80%,” said the Albacete, who won and was invited by Ynés.

In the end, Javier did have a second appointment with Teleoperadora: “We have had a great time and we have lacked time to meet better.” She, on the other hand, also wanted to see him again.