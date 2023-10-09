Saviola, who currently lives in Andorra, gave an interview to the site where he spoke about Lamine Yamal (16), one of the great promises that football in general and the FCB in particular has, about the best in the world Lionel Messi (36), while he also referred to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and the star Julián Álvarez, whom he sees as similar to his game.

“We had the opportunity to have Lamine Yamal and three or four players who are now in the first team and are growing in professional football. Yamal is one of those players who are different, who don’t appear very often. He surprised us a lot in every way with his maturity, his way of seeing football when he was 15 years old at that time. I already saw something special in him“said Saviola.

“Barça was my first European club, I have a lot of love for it, its people, everything it gave me. But then Madrid is incredible, it is among the three greatest in the world because of its history, because of what it is. Being in the halls of the Bernabéu, the history of the shield, so many players who have played in its history… “It’s nothing new to say, and even more so having been inside and seeing what it is like, Madrid is something amazing,” argument.

“If I had to choose a player to compare myself to, it would be Julián (Álvarez). “I think he is similar to me, in addition to being an impressive scorer.”, he explained. I saw the last time he scored and I was surprised by how little space he had to score the goal he did. He is a player who does not need much space or much leg movement to shoot and that is very difficult for defenders,” he concluded on the subject, before leaving his final sentence: “Messi is still the best in the world. It’s something unique,” ended.