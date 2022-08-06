A controversial and controversial ranking was published by Diario AS in the last few hours, where the “10 worst strikers in football history real Madrid“, one of the most important clubs in the world due to its history, which includes 14 Champions Leagues and 35 Spanish Leagues.
Three South American soccer players appear there, who according to the newspaper are among the 10 that have exhibited the lowest level since the foundation of “Merengue” as an institution: it is the Argentine Xavier Saviolathe Uruguayan Federico Magallanes and the Colombian Edwin Congo.
El Conejito exploded at River Plate when he was very young and then signed for Barcelona, before going on loan to Monaco and Seville. In mid-2007 Real Madrid added him, seeking to generate a bombshell with his signing.
Between Bernd Schuster and Juande Ramos, Saviola played very little and was unable to show all his conditions, scoring just three times and failing to break even. From there he went to Benfica in Portugal, where he was able to shine with his goal shouts and his devilish speed dribbles.
